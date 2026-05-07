Before the semi-final showdown Advisor praises Manzambi to the skies - even a world champion is enthusiastic

Johan Manzambi wants to turn things around with SC Freiburg and reach the Europa League final. His advisor explains to blue Sport what makes the young Swiss player so special and why he remains down to earth. Meanwhile, Bastian Schweinsteiger is also raving.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you SC Freiburg want to turn things around against Braga and reach the Europa League final for the first time.

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi has been on the pitch in all Europa League games so far and has impressed with his versatility, creativity and intelligence.

His advisor Michel Urscheler particularly praises Manzambi's ambition, willingness to learn and down-to-earth attitude. Bastian Schweinsteiger also raves. Show more

The biggest game in the club's history awaits SC Freiburg. In the semi-final second leg against Braga, Freiburg want to make up the 0:1 deficit from the first leg in their own stadium and reach the Europa League final for the first time.

In the middle of it all: Swiss shooting star Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old has played in every one of Freiburg's 13 Europa League games to date and has impressed as a defensive midfielder. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in the current competition.

Learned German quickly

"Johan is a very sensitive but determined person," his advisor Michel Urscheler told blue Sport. "When he sets his mind to something, he doesn't let himself be dissuaded," says Urscheler, describing his client's character.

One example: "Something that describes his ambition well is the fact that he ordered everything in German in a restaurant just six months after arriving in Freiburg. This curiosity and desire to learn more is what makes Johan special." Manzambi grew up in Geneva.

Interest from top clubs

From a sporting point of view, his flexibility is particularly special: "He is very creative, which is why he stands out from the crowd. He is very unpredictable and can play in different positions. His versatility is worth its weight in gold," enthuses consultant Urscheler.

Europe's top clubs have not missed out on these things either. There are already rumors about him, even Real Madrid are said to be interested.

However, Urscheler wants to take things slowly: "You can't rush things. You have to take things as they come and not get too distracted by all the background noise." However, this is not a problem with Manzambi: "I have to say, he impresses me because he has an extremely clear head and has both feet firmly on the ground."

Hymn of praise from Schweinsteiger

In Germany, too, they are blown away by the youngster from SC Freiburg. DFB legend Bastian Schweinsteiger recently told TV channel ARD: "He knows what to do on every square meter of the pitch. Manzambi is an all-rounder. He can run a lot, he's technically very good, he can dribble, he can score goals."

Skills that should help SC Freiburg turn things around against Braga on Thursday evening. And then next summer for the Swiss national team at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. For Michel Urscheler, one thing is already clear: "The sky is the limit!"