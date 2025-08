Michel Aebischer has his sights set on a new club Keystone

Michel Aebischer is being loaned out within the Italian Serie A. The Swiss midfielder, who is still under contract with Bologna, will play for promoted Pisa next season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 28-year-old moved from Young Boys to FC Bologna in 2022, where he celebrated his greatest success last season by winning the Cup. However, the 32-time international has only made sporadic appearances of late. In Pisa, Aebischer will face his compatriot Daniel Denoon, who joined the Italians from FC Zurich this summer.