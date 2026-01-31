  1. Residential Customers
In his 23rd competitive match Aebischer scores his first goal for Pisa - but it's still not enough to win

SDA

31.1.2026 - 16:59

Michel Aebischer's joy at scoring his first goal for Pisa is limited.
Picture: Imago

Michel Aebischer scores his first goal in his 23rd competitive match for Pisa. However, his team lost 3-1 to Sassuolo.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2026, 18:30

In the 51st minute, the Swiss international thumped the ball into the far corner of the goal from the edge of the penalty area. It was the 29-year-old from Freiburg's second goal in his 116th Serie A game. He last scored in November 2022 - back then for Bologna.

However, the joy of scoring the equalizer was short-lived. Seven minutes later, the visitors restored their two-goal lead.

The promoted side's drought thus continues: Pisa have picked up just five points from their last twelve games and are level on points with Verona at the bottom of the table.

