Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
BVB suddenly found themselves 2-1 down against Heidenheim after a brace from Julian Niehues, with Kobel powerless to prevent the goals. However, Dortmund turned the game around and moved to within six points of Bayern.
Heidenheim
Leonidas Stergiou
Missed the game against Dortmund with an adductor injury.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Gladbach came very close to victory when they visited Bremen - but Keke Topp scored the equalizer in the 94th minute. That does not detract from Nico Elvedi's strong performance - he was rated best of all the outfield players by Kicker.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Replaced after 75 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Mönchengladbach.
Bayer Leverkusen
Jonas Omlin
Is Leverkusen's number 2 behind Janis Blaswich. Was therefore only on the bench in the 3-1 win in Frankfurt.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Played over 90 minutes for the second time in a row in the Bundesliga - unfortunately there was also a 3-1 defeat for the second time in a row. However, Amenda was not at fault for the goals conceded against Leverkusen
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Was in the starting eleven and captained Mainz to a surprising 2:1 win in Leipzig. Under Urs Fischer, Mainz are slowly but surely working their way out of the bottom of the table.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
Was substituted in the 60th minute of the 2-1 win against St. Pauli after a rather unremarkable game.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Was substituted in the 77th minute and helped to save the lead over time.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Got a run-out in the 93rd minute of the 1-0 win over Freiburg.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Was substituted after 68 minutes in the defeat in Stuttgart.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Came on after 78 minutes in Stuttgart and experienced a wild final phase. First Demirovic scored for Stuttgart, then Ogbus had a chance to equalize in stoppage time, but Nübel made a strong save.
HSV
Miro Muheim
Played in defensive midfield for once in the strong 2-2 draw against Bayern, did a great job there too and also picked up his third yellow card of the season.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Is not yet fit enough to make it back into the Cologne squad after his thigh injury.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
Still missing through injury. Sunderland play at home against Burnley on Monday evening.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Missed the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool through injury.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Leeds didn't stand a chance in their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal. Okafor was substituted at half-time.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Was substituted in the 70th minute of the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. The score remained the same.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Kept a clean sheet for the 11th time in the 2-0 win at Cremonese in the 21st league game this season. But was also lucky when Cremonese only hit the post in the closing stages.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
A regular in the strong Inter team and has played every single Serie A game over the full 90 minutes so far.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Played the full 90 minutes in Bologna's defeat in Genoa. A bitter pill to swallow for Freuler and his team-mates: The visitors led 2-0 until the 62nd minute, then goalkeeper Skorupski saw the red card and Genoa turned the game around to make it 3-2.
Bologna
Simon Sohm
Replaced in the 73rd minute in Genoa and was on the pitch for two of the late goals.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
The goalkeeper was missing through injury.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Came on at half-time in the away game at AS Roma for Saelemakers in right midfield. Did not make a positive or negative impression.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Was not used in the 1-1 draw in Rome.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Scored his first goal for Pisa with a powerful shot - unfortunately it was of little use as the visitors from Sassuolo won 3-1.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Missed the game against Sassuolo through injury.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Came on at half-time against Juventus, but was unable to make much of an impact - the visitors from Turin were too superior for that.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Was in the starting line-up for the first time in over a month against Valencia in La Liga. Rodriguez played the full 90 minutes at left-back and was delighted with the 2-1 win.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Also played at center-back in Sevilla. It is the second time in a row that the defender has been a regular starter - before that, Cömert was hardly used this season.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Ugrinic was also allowed to play 90 minutes in Sevilla. The 27-year-old has become a regular in central midfield, but was unable to prevent the defeat against Betis. Ugrinic had his best chance shortly after half-time when his long-range shot was brilliantly saved by Betis keeper Valles.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sevilla FC play away against Mallorca on Monday.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Sevilla FC play away against Mallorca on Monday, but Vargas will have to miss the game through injury.
Would you like to watch too? The game will be live on blue Sport from 8.45pm.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Keeps a clean sheet for the second game in a row in the 4-0 win against Rennes.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
In the 81st minute, when the game has long been decided, the captain is allowed to call it a day a little early.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Played 90 minutes against Monaco, but only made it into the match statistics thanks to a yellow card.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Once again not in the Marseille squad.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Lorient with Mvogo remains on a high. The 2:1 win against Nantes is the third win in a row and the tenth game in a row in Ligue 1 without defeat. Mvogo was lucky against Nantes, however, as a goal conceded in the 94th minute was disallowed by VAR for a wafer-thin offside.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
In the 1-0 defeat against Lens, he was substituted in the 94th minute and was inexplicably unable to make much of an impact.