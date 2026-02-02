Michel Aebischer scores his first goal for Pisa with a powerful shot. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

BVB suddenly found themselves 2-1 down against Heidenheim after a brace from Julian Niehues, with Kobel powerless to prevent the goals. However, Dortmund turned the game around and moved to within six points of Bayern.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Missed the game against Dortmund with an adductor injury.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach came very close to victory when they visited Bremen - but Keke Topp scored the equalizer in the 94th minute. That does not detract from Nico Elvedi's strong performance - he was rated best of all the outfield players by Kicker.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Replaced after 75 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Mönchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Is Leverkusen's number 2 behind Janis Blaswich. Was therefore only on the bench in the 3-1 win in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Played over 90 minutes for the second time in a row in the Bundesliga - unfortunately there was also a 3-1 defeat for the second time in a row. However, Amenda was not at fault for the goals conceded against Leverkusen

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Was in the starting eleven and captained Mainz to a surprising 2:1 win in Leipzig. Under Urs Fischer, Mainz are slowly but surely working their way out of the bottom of the table.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Was substituted in the 60th minute of the 2-1 win against St. Pauli after a rather unremarkable game.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Was substituted in the 77th minute and helped to save the lead over time.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Got a run-out in the 93rd minute of the 1-0 win over Freiburg.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Was substituted after 68 minutes in the defeat in Stuttgart.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Came on after 78 minutes in Stuttgart and experienced a wild final phase. First Demirovic scored for Stuttgart, then Ogbus had a chance to equalize in stoppage time, but Nübel made a strong save.

Ogbus had the late equalizer against Stuttgart on his feet. IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

HSV Miro Muheim

Played in defensive midfield for once in the strong 2-2 draw against Bayern, did a great job there too and also picked up his third yellow card of the season.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Is not yet fit enough to make it back into the Cologne squad after his thigh injury.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Still missing through injury. Sunderland play at home against Burnley on Monday evening.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Missed the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool through injury.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds didn't stand a chance in their 4-0 defeat to Arsenal. Okafor was substituted at half-time.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Was substituted in the 70th minute of the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. The score remained the same.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Kept a clean sheet for the 11th time in the 2-0 win at Cremonese in the 21st league game this season. But was also lucky when Cremonese only hit the post in the closing stages.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

A regular in the strong Inter team and has played every single Serie A game over the full 90 minutes so far.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Played the full 90 minutes in Bologna's defeat in Genoa. A bitter pill to swallow for Freuler and his team-mates: The visitors led 2-0 until the 62nd minute, then goalkeeper Skorupski saw the red card and Genoa turned the game around to make it 3-2.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Replaced in the 73rd minute in Genoa and was on the pitch for two of the late goals.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper was missing through injury.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Came on at half-time in the away game at AS Roma for Saelemakers in right midfield. Did not make a positive or negative impression.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Was not used in the 1-1 draw in Rome.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Scored his first goal for Pisa with a powerful shot - unfortunately it was of little use as the visitors from Sassuolo won 3-1.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Missed the game against Sassuolo through injury.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Came on at half-time against Juventus, but was unable to make much of an impact - the visitors from Turin were too superior for that.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Was in the starting line-up for the first time in over a month against Valencia in La Liga. Rodriguez played the full 90 minutes at left-back and was delighted with the 2-1 win.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Also played at center-back in Sevilla. It is the second time in a row that the defender has been a regular starter - before that, Cömert was hardly used this season.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic was also allowed to play 90 minutes in Sevilla. The 27-year-old has become a regular in central midfield, but was unable to prevent the defeat against Betis. Ugrinic had his best chance shortly after half-time when his long-range shot was brilliantly saved by Betis keeper Valles.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla FC play away against Mallorca on Monday.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Sevilla FC play away against Mallorca on Monday, but Vargas will have to miss the game through injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Keeps a clean sheet for the second game in a row in the 4-0 win against Rennes.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

In the 81st minute, when the game has long been decided, the captain is allowed to call it a day a little early.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Played 90 minutes against Monaco, but only made it into the match statistics thanks to a yellow card.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Once again not in the Marseille squad.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient with Mvogo remains on a high. The 2:1 win against Nantes is the third win in a row and the tenth game in a row in Ligue 1 without defeat. Mvogo was lucky against Nantes, however, as a goal conceded in the 94th minute was disallowed by VAR for a wafer-thin offside.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

In the 1-0 defeat against Lens, he was substituted in the 94th minute and was inexplicably unable to make much of an impact.