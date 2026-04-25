Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who has been co-owner of AFC Wrexham for just over five years, and player Ollie Palmer (left) pose with the trophy after promotion to the Championship last season Keystone

Since the takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, it has been all uphill for AFC Wrexham. After a severe setback, the club can now hope to reach the Premier League after all.

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As part of their pre-season preparations, AFC Wrexham will play Liverpool FC on their tour of the USA this summer. It is quite possible that Wrexham will soon be hosting the big names at its own stadium. A good five years after the spectacular takeover by Reynolds and Mac, the club is aiming for something historic.

Wrexham are in a play-off place in the Championship, England's second-highest division, with two rounds to go and are aiming to make it into the Premier League. Four games separate the club from north-east Wales from a historic fourth promotion in a row. Wrexham must win them all.

Four games to the Premier League

In the final stretch of the season, the club is in a tight, highly exciting race with Hull City. Sixth in the table with 70 points, Wrexham are level on points with seventh-placed Hull City but have the better goal difference. Only two goals separate the two rivals in the table. The Red Dragons have already secured their highest position in the club's history in the English football hierarchy. But that's not enough for anyone there.

"Of course it would be better if we were promoted," emphasized striker Josh Windass, who has played a key role in the club's success with 15 goals, in an interview on the club's website. "But I guess when I look back next year and we didn't make it, I'll still say it was a good season. At the moment, though, I'm not thinking about that."

A small town gets Hollywood flair

Since Reynolds and Mac took over - because no one could pronounce his original surname McElhenney, he recently changed it - Wrexham has been on an almost steady upward trajectory. In the first year after that, the Red Dragons missed out on promotion in the play-offs. But then Wrexham became the only professional football club on the island to achieve three successive promotions - from the fifth-tier National League to the Championship.

Just a few years ago, the third-oldest professional football club in the world, by its own account, was languishing in obscurity. Now Wrexham is a global brand with fans all over the world, including many of the owners' celebrity friends. At The Turf, the pub next to the stadium, you occasionally bump into movie stars such as Hugh Jackman, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd before home games.

A football club becomes a TV phenomenon

The rapid rise of AFC Wrexham is closely linked to the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham". Reynolds and Mac had the cameras rolling even before the takeover and documented everything. Five seasons have been produced so far, with no end in sight. The series has just been extended by a whole three seasons until at least 2029.

Thanks to the involvement of the two owners, who have a great sense of humor, the series quickly found a large audience. The players and coach Phil Parkinson, who has been in office since 2021 and is the "architect of success" according to Mac, are now known far beyond the small town of 45,000 inhabitants.

Owners invest in the future

AFC Wrexham is clearly not - or not just - an image project for the two owners. The Hollywood millionaires are considered to be passionate, genuine fans. Anyone who doubts this need only look at Reynolds' Instagram channel. By far the most posts there are about Wrexham, not his film career.

Another thing that goes down well with the fans is that the duo are making targeted investments in the team and the infrastructure. The stadium, the Racecourse Ground with a current capacity of 13,500, is being enlarged. The new Kop Stand should be ready by the summer. Reynolds and Mac have further plans. To mark the anniversary, Reynolds wrote on social media: "5 years, it feels like we're just getting started."

Wrexham back on track after a heavy setback

Before the start of the season, promotion again was not seen as a must. Nevertheless, it was no secret that the Premier League was the goal for everyone at AFC Wrexham. After a setback with two defeats - including a heavy 1:5 defeat against in-form Southampton FC - they now believe that they could make it happen as early as May 23 in the play-off final at Wembley in London.

When Wrexham play Liverpool FC at New York's Yankee Stadium in July, two Premier League teams may well meet.