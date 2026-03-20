SCR Altach players have been secretly filmed for years. Following the conviction of the former official, five female footballers are now speaking out.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After an ex-official secretly filmed SCR Altach players showering for years, he was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of seven months and a fine of 1,200 euros.

After the verdict was announced, the players concerned turned to the public and wanted to set an example.

The sentence handed down is too lenient for the footballers. "You feel unheard, especially because a minimum sentence was handed down," says Altach player Sarah Schneider. Show more

"The worst thing is that you've had so much to do with the person and then you're so disappointed. That he abused our privacy like that - our team was like a small family and he was part of it," said Altach player Lisa Metzler in an interview with ORF, adding: "It's simply incomprehensible that a person can do something like that for so many years, laugh in your face and do things like that behind your back."

We are talking about a former SCR Altach official who secretly filmed and photographed players changing and showering for years. In mid-February, the former Swiss top referee was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of seven months and a fine of 1,200 euros. The players followed the trial at the Feldkirch regional court.

"I said to the person next to me: 'Wow, now he doesn't even dare to come'. And she says to me: 'There he is'. I didn't recognize him at all," Julia Kofler recalls: "His appearance was very different to how we know him. Very withdrawn. He used to be relatively stylish, but now he dresses like you've never seen him before. You can see that he protects himself from the public so as not to be recognized."

"You feel unheard"

The sentence handed down is too lenient for the players. They feel worse since the verdict was handed down than before. "You feel unheard, especially because a minimum sentence was passed. You feel a bit left alone and unseen. That's why I'm here today," explains Altach player Sarah Schneider.

The experience has had a personal impact on those affected. Emilia Purtscher talks about insecurity in everyday situations: "Especially when you're in other cubicles or changing rooms, you take a second look because you feel insecure. You check whether the changing room is well cordoned off and there's no camera anywhere. It's a feeling that you can only have if you're really affected."

By going public, the Altach players want to set an example. Lisa Metzler emphasizes: "I think we women should support each other much more. Address such things and make them public, talk about them. So that everyone can see what a story like this does to young women."

New protection concept developed

Those responsible at SCR Altach have also spoken out again. They want to use the case to sustainably improve the club's structures. A new protection concept has been developed to prevent such incidents from happening again. Press spokesman Manuel Willam explains: "One learning is certainly that we want to become even more female, especially in the women's team environment."

The coaching team is also to be made more female. "In addition, there will be two confidants in the club and a six-eye principle in the dressing room. A so-called grievance box will be set up for low-threshold complaints. The officials hope that this will put the focus back on sport for the women," says Willam.

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