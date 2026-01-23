Gianni Infantino has been in the midst of a serious crisis since his plan to open FIFA to private investors failed. Late Thursday evening, he received support from Africa.

Gianni Infantino, pictured here at the 2024 CAF Awards, can count on the support of Africans

A Boost for the FIFA Boss Africa stands by Infantino and secures him a majority

Following a meeting of its Executive Committee, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously reaffirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Infantino’s apology was well received after FIFA leadership held a crisis meeting in Rabat on Wednesday and admitted to mistakes related to the investor plans.

The Pro-Infantino Camp

This means that the balance of power within world soccer favors the Swiss official, who is expected to seek reelection next March. With 54 member countries, CAF is the second-largest force within FIFA.

The South American Confederation (CONMEBOL), with its 10 member associations—including Argentina and Brazil—had initially taken a cautious stance. At the same time, the South Americans spoke out in favor of upholding the institutions and rejected any initiative to remove Infantino from office.

The List of shame is growing and growing 😭



🇦🇷Argentina (NEW)

🇲🇽Mexico (NEW)

🇧🇹Bhutan (NEW)

🇲🇳Mongolia (NEW)

🇵🇭Philippines

🇮🇩Indonesia

🇶🇦Qatar

🇱🇰Sri Lanka

🇦🇪UAE

🇲🇦Morocco

🇪🇬Egypt

🇲🇷Mauritania

🇳🇪Niger

🇨🇩DR Congo

🇱🇧Lebanon

🇰🇼Kuwait — Swiss Football Data (@swissfootdata) August 7, 2026

After the project was presented, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) had simply asked its 11 member associations to review it and participate in FIFA’s consultation process. It has not commented further since the project was abandoned.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with its 46 member associations, did not take a clear stand against Infantino. However, it stated that the project had revealed “fundamental weaknesses in FIFA’s consultation and decision-making processes” and called for a prompt review of its governance structures.

At the same time, Infantino received support from several Asian federations. Qatar and Mongolia, for example, issued statements that were nearly identical in wording, praising the project’s “merits” and the “wisdom” of distancing themselves from the investor-led project.

UEFA and CONCACAF disagree

Although the controversial project has since been officially abandoned, UEFA and its 55 member associations remain firm. Confidence in Infantino’s presidency has been lost.

Several European associations, including those from Finland, Serbia, Sweden, Wales, and Denmark, have already publicly announced that they will not support Infantino in the 2027 election. However, the major soccer nations have yet to take a stance.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin can count on the support of the European Club Association (ECA), whose president, Nasser al-Khelaïfi, is also the president of Paris Saint-Germain.

CONCACAF, with its 35 member associations from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, also joined UEFA in criticizing the privatization project. FIFA had acted “outside any framework and without transparency, consultation, or due process.” According to several international media outlets, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, a Canadian, is considered a possible challenger to Infantino in the March election.