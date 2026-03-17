Two months after the chaotic final of the Africa Cup, there is a big bang: the Court of Appeal of the African Football Association (CAF) has stripped Senegal of the title and declared their opponents in the final, Morocco, the winners instead.

Tobias Benz

Almost two months after the scandalous final of the Africa Cup, Morocco has surprisingly been awarded the title despite their sporting defeat against Senegal. The Court of Appeal of the African Football Confederation (CAF) upheld the North African country's appeal and awarded the match 3:0 to hosts Morocco. Senegal had won the match, which was accompanied by riots and protests, 1:0 after extra time. Senegal were therefore stripped of the title and Morocco were declared the winners.

After a controversial penalty whistle in Morocco's favor in extra time, Senegal's team almost left the pitch in January. Pape Gueye had scored the winning goal for Senegal in extra time after the controversial penalty was missed in injury time.

The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”),… — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) March 17, 2026

Court of Appeal goes against the African Football Association

The court thus went against the decision of the CAF, which had initially imposed numerous fines but left the sporting result untouched. The Court of Appeal now ruled on the basis of Article 82 of the Africa Cup rules that Senegal had abandoned the match by leaving the pitch and should be deemed to have lost. In its decision, the association had ruled that the team had returned and that the criteria for conceding the match had therefore not been met.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw had only received a five-match ban and a fine of 100,000 US dollars from the association because he had asked his players to leave the pitch after a controversial penalty whistle in stoppage time.

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