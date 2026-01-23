Roberto Baggio, Andrea Pirlo, Pep Guardiola, and Mario Balotelli once wore the Brescia Calcio jersey—now the history of this storied club has come to an end, even in legal terms. The court in Brescia, in northern Italy, has ordered the club’s liquidation. It is the final chapter in a crisis that had already forced the club, founded in 1911, out of Italy’s professional soccer league as early as the summer of 2025.

At that time, Brescia was denied a license for the 2025–26 Serie C season. Club president Massimo Cellino had failed to meet the necessary financial obligations, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) subsequently revoked the club’s license. After 114 years, Brescia thus disappeared from professional soccer.

World-famous stars wore Brescia Calcio jerseys

This was preceded by a rapid decline over the course of just a few months. Due to financial violations and outstanding payments, Brescia had been penalized with a point deduction in Serie B and was subsequently relegated. Among other factors, this was due to tax credits that had been used to pay salaries and taxes but later turned out to be nonexistent.

With the court-ordered liquidation, the official winding-up of the club begins. According to media reports, the club’s debts amount to nearly 20 million euros. For decades, Brescia was one of the most recognizable names in Italian soccer. In addition to Baggio, Pirlo, and Guardiola, stars such as Gheorghe Hagi, Luca Toni, and Alessandro Altobelli also played for the club.

New Club in Brescia Aims to Get Off to a Strong Start

Brescia Calcio was dissolved in the summer of 2025 after its license was revoked. There is now a professional club in Brescia once again: the new Club Union Brescia is aiming for promotion from Serie C to Serie B this season. It is still unclear what will happen to the historic name of Brescia Calcio.