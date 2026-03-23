Almost a year ago to the day, Alvyn Sanches made his international debut - and suffered a serious injury. Now the 23-year-old is back in the squad for the first time. Murat Yakin is really looking forward to Sanches' next appearance.

Jan Arnet

It's March 21, 2025, Switzerland are playing against Northern Ireland in Belfast. Alvyn Sanches, then still the highly praised talent from Lausanne-Sport, comes into the game in the closing stages with the score at 1:1. And in his first minutes for the national team, he immediately showed what a good footballer he is. Sanches whirled down the right flank and almost set up the winning goal.

But then comes the shock in stoppage time: during a tackle on the touchline, the filigree technician slips, immediately falls to the ground and remains lying on the ground with his face contorted in pain. While he is still being attended to by the doctors, the match is whistled off. A few days later, he receives the devastating diagnosis: a torn cruciate ligament.

A national team debut to forget: Alvyn Sanches tore his cruciate ligament in Belfast in March 2025. Keystone

Sanches is fit again - and strong again

Despite the certainty that Sanches would be out for a long time, Young Boys struck in the summer and secured the services of the top talent for a reported €5 million. The attacker only made his debut in the starting eleven in November, but since then the 23-year-old has been causing a sensation again in the Super League. 9 goals and 5 assists in 21 appearances, most recently a brace against former club Lausanne and a goal on Sunday against Lugano - Sanches has rediscovered his top form.

It's only logical that Murat Yakin has called up the mega-talent for the national team again. "We're happy that he's back," said the national team coach on Thursday when announcing the squad for the test matches against Germany (27 March) and Norway (31 March). "We know his qualities in the league. Now he gets the chance to show himself on the international stage."

Yakin is convinced that Sanches can bring a lot to the national team with his creativity, cleverness and goalscoring ability. "We hope he can show his wit again. We already saw what he can do in the game against Northern Ireland, where he was injured." There had also been an exchange with Sanches, said Yakin. "He is one hundred percent ready, has no fears. That's what he needs if he wants to present himself to us."

On Sunday, former national team player Timm Klose also raved about Sanches in the blue Sport Studio. He hopes that the 23-year-old will make the move abroad in the summer.

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