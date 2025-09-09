Lausanne-Sport will have to do without striker Gaoussou Diakité for four games. The Swiss Football League's disciplinary committee rejected an appeal by the Vaud club and instead increased the sanction.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first half of the Super League match against FC St.Gallen a week ago, Lausanne attacker Gaoussou Diakité blows a fuse. The 19-year-old hits opponent Jozo Stanic on the back of the head and is sent off with a red card (see video above).

The Lausanne player also receives a three-match ban. Actually a clear-cut case. But the French-speaking Swiss see things differently, lodged an appeal with the league - and are now likely to regret it.

Diakité is not acquitted of his guilt, but instead receives an even heavier penalty.

"The player acted outside the game and during an interruption," the SFL explained. "His blow was delivered with direct intent and without prior provocation. In addition, he had already attracted negative attention before this incident." The judgment is final for the Swiss Football League authorities.

Desireé Grundbacher shows Gaoussou Diakité the red card after his assault Keystone

After the match against his former club on August 31, Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler spoke of a "hyper-aggressive opponent" who aroused special emotions. The 63-year-old also got into it with the opponent, going for the throat of FCSG coach Enrico Maassen after the game.

St.Gallen captain Lukas Görtler commented: "Normally there's not so much emotion involved here in Lausanne, it's usually more about football."

Did the aggressive mood of the game have anything to do with former FCSG coach Zeidler? "Not consciously, not with a malicious feeling. But it did feel a bit like the first meeting with your ex-girlfriend," said Görtler.

You might also be interested in this