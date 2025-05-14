  1. Residential Customers
Tug of war over Leverkusen star After Bayern and ManCity, the next top club joins the Wirtz poker game

dpa

14.5.2025 - 18:43

In high demand: Florian Wirtz.
Keystone

More and more clubs are apparently getting involved in the transfer poker for Florian Wirtz - especially from England. After Manchester City, another top team has now approached the Leverkusen player.

In addition to FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Liverpool FC are apparently also courting German international Florian Wirtz. According to a report in "Kicker ", the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen attacker is said to have met with the English champions' officials on Tuesday, when he was not training. Wirtz's team-mate Jeremie Frimpong is also being linked with Liverpool, according to media reports.

It was only on Tuesday that Leverkusen's managing director Fernando Carro denied reports that Wirtz had already reached an agreement with FC Bayern. "I know it's not true and it's annoying when you read reports that aren't true," Carro told RTL/ntv. According to him, nothing has yet been decided in the case.

Media reportBayern Munich have apparently reached an agreement with Florian Wirtz

The newspaper "Bild" had reported that Munich wanted to offer a transfer fee of 100 million euros this summer. Should that not be enough, Wirtz, whose contract in Leverkusen runs until 2027, would wait until 2026.

The Bayer Group is said to have given the green light in principle for a Wirtz transfer. However, the prerequisite is apparently that a club pays 150 million euros for the midfield jewel.

