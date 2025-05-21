Lúcio in the national jersey. imago/HJS

The 47-year-old was injured in a domestic accident. What exactly happened remains unclear at first. Now the former football star shares a photo showing the extent of his burns.

Former Bundesliga star Lúcio has shared a photo of himself and his injuries from hospital following his domestic accident. The picture, which the Brazilian posted on Instagram, shows him from behind with extensive bandages on his head, both forearms and both legs.

"God is our refuge and strength, a proven helper in times of need," wrote Lúcio. The central defender and former captain of the Brazilian national team played for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga from 2001. In 2004, he moved to FC Bayern Munich, where he was under contract until 2009 and became German champion three times. This was followed by spells at Inter Milan and Juventus Turin.

Lúcio suffered burns in the domestic accident and has been receiving treatment in Brasilia ever since. The 47-year-old, whose full name is Lucimar da Silva Ferreira, was regarded as a defender with the heart of a striker. His long, impetuous runs with the ball at his feet from central defense into the opponent's penalty area were legendary - often spectacular, sometimes risky.