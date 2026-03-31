Manuel Akanji and his colleagues in defense face another test with Norway after the test match against Germany Keystone

After conceding four goals against Germany, the next test for the Swiss defense will come on Tuesday. In Norway, Switzerland will face the highest-scoring team in the World Cup qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"There is only one Flo Wirtz," said Granit Xhaka after the 3:4 in Friday's test match. The German attacking player was involved in all four goals and ruthlessly revealed when Switzerland's problems can arise: Namely, when there is a lack of order and things get fast.

The defense has actually been the stabilizing factor in the Swiss game recently. After relegation from the Nations League and conceding 14 goals in six games, coach Murat Yakin reacted and opted for continuity. Switzerland started seven games in a row with the same back four: Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez.

The experience of this defense is undisputed. But against top opponents, its downside is also apparent: a lack of pace cannot always be compensated for. And now the next endurance test awaits the defenders in Oslo.

Haaland back in action

Erling Haaland is a prime example of Norway's new strength. The Norwegians have won all eight World Cup qualifying matches and scored 37 goals in the process. This results in an outstanding average of 4.625 goals per game - the clear best figure in qualifying in Europe. The two duels with Italy, which Norway won 3:0 and 4:1, show that this was not only achieved against second-rate opponents.

Haaland is the decisive factor here: 55 goals in 48 international matches speak for themselves. By comparison, the Swiss record goalscorer Alex Frei has scored 42 goals in 84 games. Haaland has only failed to score once in his last 14 games for Norway. He often only needs one shot, which is exactly what makes him so dangerous for the Swiss.

Haaland was given a break in Friday's test match, which Norway lost 2-1 to the Netherlands. However, coach Stale Solbakken confirmed to Norwegian media on Sunday that the striker will be back against Switzerland and will in all likelihood be in the starting line-up. After Florian Wirtz at St. Jakob-Park, the Swiss defense will have to deal with the next exceptional player at Ullevaal Stadium.

Between consolidating and trying out

But that's what Murat Yakin wanted. "We're looking forward to playing against two teams that are among the best in Europe," said the 51-year-old national team coach in the run-up to the match. It would be a nice comparison for his team in view of the finals in the summer, where "the best World Cup of a Swiss national team" should be shown. At the same time, he will also use the second test match of the World Cup year to use as many players as possible in order to gain as many insights as possible.

What he already knows is that the World Cup is approaching and the question of defensive stability remains central. Against Germany, it became clear how vulnerable Switzerland can become when they come under pressure and are forced into direct duels. Norway will be looking for exactly that.

Last duel almost 13 years ago

Duels with Norway have become rare, the last one was twelve and a half years ago. In September 2013, the team then coached by Ottmar Hitzfeld took a big step towards qualifying for the 2014 World Cup with a 2-0 away win. It was only their sixth victory in their 19th meeting. The roles have shifted since then. Norway are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and are considered an insider tip thanks to their strong qualifying campaign.

Xhaka, who like Rodriguez played in the last meeting in Norway's capital and is set to play his 145th international match on Tuesday, called for fewer mistakes after the game against Germany. That will be crucial against Norway. Because one thing is clear: there is only one Florian Wirtz - but also only one Erling Haaland.