Yanick Brecher will be back on the bench next weekend. IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

Roll backwards at FCZ. After just one game, Carlos Bernegger puts Yanick Brecher back on the bench and puts Silas Huber in goal against Winterthur.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coach Carlos Bernegger makes another goalkeeper change at FC Zurich: Youngster Silas Huber is back in goal against Winterthur.

Bernegger justifies the decision with disappointed expectations of experience and stability through Brecher.

This is the second time this year that Brecher has been replaced. Huber had previously played twelve games under Denis Hediger. Show more

That went quickly. Just one game after Yanick Brecher was called back into the FCZ goal by interim coach Carlos Bernegger, the role is reversed. On Saturday, youngster Silas Huber will be back between the posts against Winterthur.

Bernegger announced this himself at the pre-match press conference. "When I changed the goalkeeper last week, I was hoping for experience and stability. It turned out differently than I expected. That's why there will be another change and Silas will be back in goal," Bernegger is quoted as saying by Blick.

Blunder in Lausanne

Brecher returned to the box last week, but did not cut a good figure in the 3-0 defeat in Lausanne. The FCZ captain was partly to blame for the second goal conceded.

This is the second time this year that the veteran has been ousted. In February, Denis Hediger had already opted for Silas Huber. Since then, the U21 international goalkeeper has made 12 appearances and is now back after a one-game break.