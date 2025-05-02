Paris FC want to compete with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital in the long term Keystone

In the penultimate round of Ligue 2, Paris FC secured promotion to the top division with a 1-1 draw against Martigues, as rivals Metz were held to a 3-3 draw by Rodez.

Paris FC want to compete with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital in the long term. Since the summer, the club has been owned by the Arnault family, one of the richest families in the world with 165 billion euros according to Forbes. The Austrian drinks manufacturer Red Bull also holds shares in the club.

It is not only in terms of the league that the two clubs will be playing in the same region in future. Paris FC will move into the Stade Jean-Bouin in the summer. On the other side of Rue Claude Farrère is the Parc des Princes, the home of PSG.

Before Paris FC, Lorient had already achieved direct promotion after a year in the second tier with Swiss national goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.