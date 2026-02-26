In the Nati, defensive boss Manuel Akanji and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel are a safe pairing. Things have been pretty mixed at their clubs this week. KEYSTONE

A mistake from Akanji, a bad pass from Kobel, plus Zakaria's exit with Monaco. So it's clear that the round of 16 of the premier class will take place without any Swiss internationals. At least the Europa League and Conference League remain.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Akanji and Gregor Kobel made crucial mistakes in the Champions League play-offs, knocking Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund out.

Denis Zakaria also failed with Monaco, meaning that no current Swiss international is represented in the last 16 of the Champions League.

While some former internationals are still playing in the top flight, several current national team players are still playing in the Europa or Conference League. Show more

It was not the week of the Swiss national team players in the Champions League. On Tuesday, national team defender Manuel Akanji initiated Inter's downfall against Bodö/Glimt with a gross gaffe.

On Wednesday, another Nati pillar took center stage. Gregor Kobel gave Atalanta a great chance with a hair-raising misplaced pass, which ended in a penalty. Atalanta scored and BVB were eliminated from the Champions League. Denis Zakaria, the third Nati player in the play-offs, was also involved. A draw at defending champions PSG was not enough for Monaco to reach the round of 16.

It is now clear that not a single Swiss international is in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jonas Omlin (substitute goalkeeper at Bayer Leverkusen) and Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) are two Swiss players still in the squad, but both are no longer part of the Swiss national team. Omlin was last called up in September 2024, while Schär retired from the national team after the 2024 European Championship.

Although no one in the current Swiss national team squad is still playing in the top flight, six players are still involved in Europe and the Conference League.

This is how the Swiss national team players are playing in the European Cup

Goal

Gregor Kobel - fails with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League play-offs against Atalanta Bergamo.

Marvin Keller - fails to reach the Europa League group stage with Young Boys

Yvon Mvogo - does not play internationally with Lorient.

Defense

Ricardo Rodriguez - is in the last 16 of the Europa League with Betis Sevilla.

Nico Elvedi - is not playing internationally with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Manuel Akanji - fails with Inter Milan against Bodö/Glimt and plays a big part in the team's elimination with a blunder.

Silvan Widmer - reached the last 16 of the Conference League with Mainz 05.

Aurèle Amenda - was eliminated with Frankfurt in the league phase of the Champions League.

Becir Omeragic - moved to Basel in the winter, which failed to make it through to the Europa League.

Miro Muheim - does not play internationally with HSV.

Isaac Schmidt - does not play internationally with Werden Bremen.

Luca Jacquez - plays with Stuttgart in the play-offs for a place in the last 16 of the Europa League. VfB won the first leg in Glasgow 4:1.

Cedric Zesiger - does not play internationally with Augsburg.

Eray Cömert - does not play internationally with Valencia.

Zachary Athekame - does not play internationally with Milan.

Midfield

Djibril Sow - does not play internationally with Sevilla FC.

Granit Xhaka - does not play internationally with Sunderland.

Michel Aebischer - does not play internationally with Pisa.

Johan Manzambi - is in the last 16 of the Europa League with Freiburg.

Ruben Vargas - does not play internationally with Sevilla FC.

Simon Sohm - is playing with Bologna in the Europa League play-offs for a place in the last 16. Bologna won the first leg against Brann Bergen 1:0.

Christian Fassnacht - was eliminated with Young Boys in the league phase of the Europa League.

Fabian Rieder - did not play internationally with Augsburg.

Denis Zakaria - lost with Monaco to PSG in the Champions League play-offs.

Ardon Jashari - did not play internationally with Milan.

Attack

Dan Ndoye - is in the Europa League play-offs with Nottingham Forest. The English side won the first leg against Fenerbahçe 3:0.

Andi Zeqiri - does not play internationally with Widzew Lodz.

Breel Embolo - does not play internationally with Stade Rennes.

Zeki Amdouni - does not play internationally with Burnley.