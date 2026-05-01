The Swiss Football Association announces the penalty for an offending assistant coach Keystone

Following an incident of racism at a junior women's match, the Swiss Football Association has determined the penalty for the assistant coach at fault. He gets off relatively lightly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the SFA announced on Friday, the former assistant coach of FC Luzern's U20 juniors must pay a fine of CHF 500 as well as the costs of the investigation. He will also be suspended for eight matches, as stated in the decision in the disciplinary proceedings. No disciplinary measures were imposed on FC Luzern, as the club did not act in breach of its duties, but instead acted proactively and in an exemplary manner, according to the statement.

The incident took place at the beginning of April in the U20 championship match between the juniors of FC Luzern and Grasshoppers. The now sanctioned assistant coach made a racist insult to a GC striker. Another FCL official was also involved in the incident. Immediately after the insults, he tried to put the situation into perspective. The club subsequently parted ways with both officials.