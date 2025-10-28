Red card: A huge betting scandal is looming for football in Turkey, in which referees, players and clubs are allegedly involved. Keystone

First referees are being targeted by the judiciary, and now, according to reports, players too. A betting scandal in Turkish football is causing a stir - and is spreading further and further.

The betting scandal in Turkish football is apparently spreading. The broadcaster "Habertürk" reported, citing judicial circles, that clubs and players are also being investigated. According to the report, 3,700 players are being targeted by the judiciary.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) had previously announced that 152 referees were alleged to have actively placed bets, including seven top referees. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated and the Istanbul public prosecutor's office also launched an investigation.

Istanbul's top clubs are in agreement

Turkey's top clubs reacted with shock. Galatasaray Istanbul, which employs former DFB captain Ilkay Gündogan and ex-Bayern star Leroy Sané, said that the developments highlighted the extent of the crisis of confidence and justice that Turkish football has long been experiencing.

The president of Fenerbahce Istanbul, Sadettin Saran, said after his team's match against Gaziantep on Monday evening that he believed the matter would be resolved and that a new page would be turned for football.

Besiktas Istanbul called for a transparent investigation. The investigations are valuable and a milestone for clean football.

