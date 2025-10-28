  1. Residential Customers
Turkish betting scandal widens After referees, 3,700 players also in the sights of the judiciary

SDA

28.10.2025 - 14:58

Red card: A huge betting scandal is looming for football in Turkey, in which referees, players and clubs are allegedly involved.
Red card: A huge betting scandal is looming for football in Turkey, in which referees, players and clubs are allegedly involved.
Keystone

First referees are being targeted by the judiciary, and now, according to reports, players too. A betting scandal in Turkish football is causing a stir - and is spreading further and further.

Keystone-SDA

28.10.2025, 14:58

28.10.2025, 17:59

The betting scandal in Turkish football is apparently spreading. The broadcaster "Habertürk" reported, citing judicial circles, that clubs and players are also being investigated. According to the report, 3,700 players are being targeted by the judiciary.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) had previously announced that 152 referees were alleged to have actively placed bets, including seven top referees. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated and the Istanbul public prosecutor's office also launched an investigation.

One referee has placed over 18,000 bets. Betting scandal in Turkey: 152 referees bet money on matches

One referee has placed over 18,000 bets. Betting scandal in Turkey: 152 referees bet money on matches

Istanbul's top clubs are in agreement

Turkey's top clubs reacted with shock. Galatasaray Istanbul, which employs former DFB captain Ilkay Gündogan and ex-Bayern star Leroy Sané, said that the developments highlighted the extent of the crisis of confidence and justice that Turkish football has long been experiencing.

The president of Fenerbahce Istanbul, Sadettin Saran, said after his team's match against Gaziantep on Monday evening that he believed the matter would be resolved and that a new page would be turned for football.

Besiktas Istanbul called for a transparent investigation. The investigations are valuable and a milestone for clean football.

DFB Cup. Kobel saves Dortmund in penalty shoot-out against Frankfurt

Video ticker. Ten Thun lead at the break against Winti

Ticker. Unlucky own goal from Reuteler - Scotland equalize before the break

Video ticker. Double strike shortly before the break - Nivokazi shoots down St.Gallen

Didn't get any further in St.Gallen. Top performer at the leaders: Michael Heule thrives at Thun