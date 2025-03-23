  1. Residential Customers
"Persistent flu symptoms" After Sanches, Freuler also leaves the national team camp

SDA

23.3.2025 - 09:59

Remo Freuler is currently in bed with the flu.
Remo Freuler is currently in bed with the flu.
Keystone

As in Friday's 1-1 draw in Northern Ireland, Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin will have to do without Remo Freuler for Tuesday's home game against Luxembourg in St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA

23.03.2025, 09:59

23.03.2025, 10:06

The Bologna midfielder left the team on Sunday due to persistent flu symptoms, as reported by the SFA.

Alvyn Sanches had already left the team the day before. The Lausanne youngster suffered an injury in the match against Northern Ireland shortly before the final whistle and is undergoing further tests at his club.

