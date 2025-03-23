Remo Freuler is currently in bed with the flu. Keystone

As in Friday's 1-1 draw in Northern Ireland, Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin will have to do without Remo Freuler for Tuesday's home game against Luxembourg in St. Gallen.

The Bologna midfielder left the team on Sunday due to persistent flu symptoms, as reported by the SFA.

Alvyn Sanches had already left the team the day before. The Lausanne youngster suffered an injury in the match against Northern Ireland shortly before the final whistle and is undergoing further tests at his club.

Has Sanches suffered a serious injury? Alvyn Sanches needs treatment against Northern Ireland shortly before the end. Sanches has to be supported as he leaves the pitch. Sanches appears to have injured himself during this action. Before that, the Lausanne professional had some strong actions. Lausanne announced on Sunday morning: Sanches has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

