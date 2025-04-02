FC Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday evening. After the spectacular 4-4 draw in the first leg, the Catalans must win at the Metropolitano.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a spectacular match against Atlético Madrid at the end of February, FC Barcelona squandered a good starting position to reach the Copa del Rey final.

After trailing 2-0, Hansi Flick's team led 4-2 until shortly before the end before conceding two late goals.

While Barça will be hoping for their strong attack, Atlético will be relying on their mentality and the energy of their fans. Show more

The first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid was a thriller. After trailing 2-0 at home, the Catalans initially turned the game around to take a 4-2 lead, but had to settle for a 4-4 draw after conceding two goals in the closing stages. Now everything is open again on paper for the second leg(9 p.m. live on blue Sport).

With a win, the Colchoneros would be in the final. Coach Diego Simeone is banking on the home advantage: "The presence of the fans gives us incredible energy. The power of the stadium always helps us to achieve great results," the Argentine noted. On Wednesday evening, the Metropolitano will once again be sold out with just under 70,000 spectators.

"It was a competitive and intense game against an opponent that plays exceptional football, with incredible momentum, a courageous team that attacks and exerts a lot of pressure," said Simeone about the first leg, adding: "We have to move the game to where we think we can hurt them."

Simeone: "Other nines should learn from Lewandowski"

The Atlético players must have Robert Lewandowski in particular in mind. The 36-year-old Pole has scored in seven of the last eight league games and is the top scorer in the championship with 25 goals. "He wants to win the Pichichi Trophy," Barça coach Hansi Flick recently emphasized.

Barça's Robert Lewandowski (here in a duel with Atlético's Robin Le Normand) is in enviable form. KEYSTONE

Simeone also raves about Barça's number 9: "He's playing an incredible season, the numbers are unbelievable. What I always admire in footballers is the consistency, the work, the continuity - he has followed a line throughout his career. He's a player to admire and other nines should watch him and learn from him."

Flick hopes that Lewa & Co. can make the most of their goalscoring ability and strength of form. The Catalans are still undefeated in the 2025 calendar year. In the last twenty games, they have won 17 and drawn 3, and their attack in particular is impressive: the attacking stars around Lewa, Raphinha (13), Yamal (6) and Torres (9) have already scored 82 goals in the league - that's a whopping 20 goals more than Real Madrid.

Flick warns: "Atlético know exactly what they have to do"

The German is delighted with the performances of his charges: "This is not luck, but the result of hard work," said Flick. "Now we want to reach the final, but that's not so easy because Atlético have a fantastic coach. But the team is also very experienced and they know how to play. They are really convinced of what they want to do," said the 60-year-old.

Who will come out on top in the coaching duel between Diego Simeone and Hansi Flick? IMAGO/NurPhoto

Flick emphasizes that they have to be highly focused until the final whistle: "If they are always there until the last second and know how to play - it will be a really difficult game for us."

The two teams have already met three times this season. Before the 4-4 draw in the cup at the end of February, Atlético won in December (2-1), while Barça came out on top in the last clash in mid-March (4-2). The Rojiblancos are the only team to have avoided defeat against Barcelona more than once this season - they have also scored more goals (8) against the Catalans than any other team.

Whoever comes out on top on Wednesday evening will face Real Madrid in the final. The Whites crushed Real Sociedad in a spectacular match on Tuesday evening.