Ecstasy in Hamburg After seven years in the second tier: HSV returns to the Bundesliga

Luca Betschart

10.5.2025

Bundesliga again at last! HSV party their way to the top - Gallery
Bundesliga again at last! HSV party their way to the top - Gallery. Hamburg's Davie Selke (M) celebrates his goal to make it 3:1.

Hamburg's Davie Selke (M) celebrates his goal to make it 3:1.

Image: dpa

Bundesliga again at last! HSV party their way to the top - Gallery. Goal to make it 2:1: Hamburg's Ransford Königsdörffer (r) celebrates with his team-mates.

Goal to make it 2:1: Hamburg's Ransford Königsdörffer (r) celebrates with his team-mates.

Image: dpa

Bundesliga again at last! HSV party their way to the top - Gallery. Celebrated by the fans on arrival at the Volksparkstadion: the HSV players on the team bus.

Celebrated by the fans on arrival at the Volksparkstadion: the HSV players on the team bus.

Image: dpa

Bundesliga again at last! HSV party their way to the top - Gallery. Pure HSV anticipation.

Pure HSV anticipation.

Image: dpa

Hamburger SV is returning to the Bundesliga after seven years. The former Bundesliga dinosaur with Swiss full-backs Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti is the first team to be promoted thanks to a 6:1 home win against Ulm on the penultimate matchday of the 2nd division.

10.05.2025, 22:26

10.05.2025, 22:52

Ludovit Reis, following an assist from Muheim, Ransford Königsdorffer and Davie Selke turned a 0:1 first-half deficit into a 3:1 win for the Hamburg side, who have been coached by Merlin Polzin since November and have narrowly missed out on promotion in recent years. The rest was an exhibition match.

In the Bundesliga, HSV will take one of the places of Bochum and Holstein Kiel, who have been the two directly relegated teams since Saturday. In pole position as the second directly promoted team is 1. FC Köln. Cologne, who have been coached by Friedhelm Funkel again since this week, go into the final round on Sunday in a week's time with a three-point lead over Elversberg and Paderborn, but with the worst goal difference of the trio.

