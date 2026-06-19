Murat Yakin secures the win against Bosnia with his substitutions. Keystone

Murat Yakin had overcoached the match against Qatar with his substitution decisions. Against Bosnia, however, the national team coach proves he has a knack for making the right moves with his substitutes. “I’m glad it worked out,” says Yakin.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland wins its second World Cup match against Bosnia 4–1 and is on track for the knockout stage.

After the much-discussed substitution decisions against Qatar, Murat Yakin secured the win in the second match.

“We could have made substitutions earlier, but you also need patience. I’m glad it worked out,” says the Swiss national team coach after the game. Show more

Just under 17 hours before kickoff in Los Angeles, Murat Yakin was still self-critical as he looked back on the World Cup opener against Qatar. He said it had been a mistake to bring on the young players when the score was close, because they still needed to gain experience on the big stage.

Although Yakin didn’t name names, it’s obvious that he was also referring to Johan Manzambi—the youngest player on the Swiss squad. In the match against Bosnia, it was the 20-year-old, of all people, who became the decisive player. First, Manzambi put the Swiss ahead with his goal to make it 1–0 in the 74th minute; shortly before the final whistle, he sealed the victory with his second goal, making it 3–0.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Manzambi is now a fixture in the starting lineup. “I can’t guarantee today who will play in the next game. It always depends on the opponent,” Murat Yakin said at the postgame press conference. “Johan brings great soccer skills to the table. What he’s still lacking a bit is tactical discipline on the field. But games like this are exactly the kind where he can make his mark—and that’s exactly what he did.”

Vargas: “A Tactical Decision”

Yakin’s second substitute also made an impact: Ruben Vargas, who normally starts, didn’t come on until the 72nd minute—just like Manzambi—but then shone with a goal and an assist.

Did Vargas need to start on the bench after some rather mixed performances recently in the national team jersey? “Not at all,” said Yakin. “It was a tactical decision. Ruben had already played well against Qatar; against Bosnia, we wanted to concede as little as possible at the back. I could have brought him on at halftime or in the 60th minute, but we were playing well, so I waited. I think I brought him on at exactly the right moment.”

A Golden Touch After Some Self-Criticism

Yakin seems somewhat relieved, having been able to prove to the world that he hasn’t lost his golden touch. “You just have a feel for these things,” he says when asked about the timing of the substitutions. “When things are going well, you don’t have to change much. We could have made the substitution earlier, but you also need patience. I’m glad it worked out.”

Regarding Granit Xhaka, who silenced his critics with an outstanding performance, Yakin says: “It was important for him to block that out and channel his energy onto the field. I talked to him about the negative reports, but after ten minutes, the matter was settled. He was able to refocus on the field right away.”