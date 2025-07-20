"It didn't help much" After tearful interview, Humm tried in vain to comfort her colleague Riesen

Nadine Riesen's heartbreaking interview after the European Championship exit against Spain touched the entire football nation. Fabienne Humm reveals that her good friend was inconsolable even after her tearful performance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nadine Riesen is deeply disappointed after the final whistle in the European Championship quarter-final against Spain and bursts into tears in front of the blue Sport microphone during the interview.

Fabienne Humm, who knows Riesen very well, sympathizes with her friend and tells "Heimspiel bei der Nati": "We comforted her, but it didn't help much."

However, Humm is convinced that the disappointment will subside after a while: "After that, they'll just be proud." Show more

"Oh God, I actually resolved not to cry," says Nadine Riesen in an interview after losing the European Championship quarter-final - and then can no longer hold back the tears.

For Fabienne Humm, a long-time friend of Riesen, this is hard to watch. "We were also at the game because of her, so we could support her. I used to play with her in Zurich," says Humm on "Heimspiel bei der Nati" and admits: "I have to say, it almost brings a tear to your eye when you see it."

The brutal end

Riesen is still very disappointed after the emotional interview and continues to cry. Humm: "We comforted her, but it didn't help much. We talked her down and said that she and the whole team should be proud. They've managed to get the whole of Switzerland behind them. Four weeks ago, very few of us would have thought that."

But that doesn't help much in moments like these, as Humm knows from his own experience: "The brutal thing is, if you lose a game like that, you can go home the next day. Pack your bags and you're back home the following evening. That's brutal, 24 hours before you still had the place full."

With a little distance, however, Riesen and Co. should be able to put their disappointment behind them. "They'll need a few more days to understand it all," says Humm and is certain: "After that, they'll be nothing but proud."

