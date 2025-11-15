Switzerland secured an important win against Sweden in the second-to-last World Cup qualifying match and have practically secured their World Cup ticket. SRF quotes from the Nati camp.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ricardo Rodriguez

"It's not yet one hundred percent certain that we'll qualify. But we're over the moon that we won today. It was an important win. Now we have to go to Kosovo and play a good game there, then we'll be through for sure."

Granit Xhaka

"A lot has to happen for us to miss out on qualification. But you have to have a lot of respect for Kosovo. What they've achieved - chapeau! They have to win 6-0 against us, you can't take it too lightly. But we've got one foot in the World Cup."

Breel Embolo

"We are relieved. Compliments to the team for the way they reacted in the second half. We made an unusual number of technical mistakes in the first half, but then we changed a few things and got back to our level. After the 2:1, the tension fell away from us."

Murat Yakin

"We were a bit annoyed that we couldn't close the bag here at home in this great atmosphere. But we knew it wasn't up to us alone whether we would qualify today. We had a lot of luck in the first half. Gregor (Kobel) kept us in the game. But afterwards we fought in solidarity and scored the goals at the right time. Now we have one more game and we want to prepare well for that."