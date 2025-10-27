  1. Residential Customers
Scuffle at the Clásico After the final whistle, the tears fly at the Bernabéu

Tobias Benz

27.10.2025

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2:1 in a high-scoring Clásico. After the final whistle, there is a riot, a scuffle and numerous cards.

27.10.2025, 07:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2:1 in the Clásico and extend their lead in the Spanish league to five points.
  • After the final whistle, several mobs form at the Santiago Bernabéu.
  • After the match, referee César Soto Grado showed six yellow cards and one red card.
Show more

The Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona ends in chaos. Shortly before the final whistle, Barcelona midfielder Pedri is shown the yellow card for a foul on Madrid's Camavinga. The bench is immediately in chaos (see video above).

Shortly after the final whistle, the arguments continue on the pitch. Carvajal provokes Yamal and reminds him of what he said before the game. Fisticuffs and a scuffle break out again.

1 red, 6 yellow cards

In the end, Real substitute goalkeeper Andrij Lunin is also shown a red card. Marca refers to the referee's report, which justifies the decision by stating that the Ukrainian "had left his bench in an aggressive posture to go to the opposing bench and had to be held back by his own teammates."

In addition to Lunin, six other players were cautioned in the scuffle. Rodrygo, Vinícius and Militão for Real Madrid and Fermín, Balde and Ferran for Barcelona were yellow-carded for their behavior after the final whistle.

Video highlights. Mbappé and Bellingham lead Real Madrid to victory in the Clásico

Video highlightsMbappé and Bellingham lead Real Madrid to victory in the Clásico

