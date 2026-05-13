TV star Beni Thurnheer is caught smoking during the relegation clash at Letzigrund. The Winterthur fan lit a 'cheroot' while his team was still fighting and his hopes of staying in the league were still burning.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Winterthur's seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead in the relegation battle against GC, TV legend and Winti supporter Beni Thurnheer smokes a cigar with relish in the Letzigrund stands.

He is filmed smoking with relish. When Thurnheer notices this, he smiles away professionally, but slightly ashamed.

In the end, he lit the winning cigar far too early anyway, GC won the game within ten minutes and Winterthur was relegated. Show more

There was a funny scene off the pitch during the relegation clash between GC and Winterthur on Tuesday evening. TV legend Beni Thurnheer is caught on camera in the Letzigrund stands, where he can be seen taking a pleasurable drag on a cigar. When the self-confessed Winterthur supporter discovers on the stadium screen that he has been caught with his cheroot, he smiles away the faux pas professionally, but slightly ashamed.

Thurnheer answers the call from blue News the next day with "yes, yes, the stogie" and laughs. "I got a lot of messages about it during the match. I didn't think the cameraman would see me."

Before the game, he told his colleagues that he would light a "cheroot" if Winterthur took the lead. "After Pajtim Kasami's brace, I lit up with relish," says Thurnheer, "of course I first asked the people sitting next to me if it would bother anyone before I lit it."

"My season ticket will be renewed, despite relegation"

Until the three GC goals within ten minutes in the second half, all was still well with Thurnheer and all the Winterthur fans. But Abels and Lee turn the game around. "After these goals, both my hope and my stump are extinguished," says 'Beni National'.

Relegation is a fact. Not the end of the world for Thurnheer. "FC Winterthur managed to stay in the Super League longer than expected with the smallest budget. I'm sure that the fans will also come next year in the Challenge League. I will certainly renew my season ticket."