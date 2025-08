Pitch unplayable: After the abandonment, FC Aarau must play Bellinzona again over the full distance Keystone

The abandoned Challenge League match between Aarau and Bellinzona will be replayed in full on Wednesday, August 13.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 1st round match was abandoned on July 26 after heavy rain in the 65th minute with the score at 3:1 for the home team due to unplayable terrain.

FC Aarau is not pleased with the decision of the Swiss Football League (SFL). It is of the opinion that "the only fair sporting solution" would have been to only play the remaining 25 minutes.