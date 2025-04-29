  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

End of the season for Rüdiger After the tantrum is before the knee operation

SDA

29.4.2025 - 13:04

Antonio Rüdiger will probably have to sit out until the end of the season due to injury.
Antonio Rüdiger will probably have to sit out until the end of the season due to injury.
imago

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger, who has been playing with an injury for several months, will undergo surgery on his left knee and is likely to be out until the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA

29.04.2025, 13:04

29.04.2025, 13:34

The 32-year-old underwent treatment for a partial tear of the outer meniscus in his left leg, the club announced in a press release. Real did not provide any information about the duration of the absence.

According to Spanish media reports, the German international, who is facing a heavy ban after vehemently attacking the referee in last Saturday's Cup final loss to FC Barcelona, will not play again this season.

You might also be interested in this

Freak-out in the cup final. Kroos defends Rüdiger:

Freak-out in the cup finalKroos defends Rüdiger: "He didn't kill anyone"

Real star insults referee badly. Rüdiger apologizes after scandal - Hamann calls for suspension from DFB squad

Real star insults referee badlyRüdiger apologizes after scandal - Hamann calls for suspension from DFB squad

Star coach leaving Real?. Carlo Ancelotti apparently about to move to Brazil

Star coach leaving Real?Carlo Ancelotti apparently about to move to Brazil

Football news

Communications expert classifies.

Communications expert classifies"What President Canepa and Co. are delivering here is ultimately cowardly"

PSG goalie Donnarumma. Once derided as greedy for money, now he's the new Buffon

PSG goalie DonnarummaOnce derided as greedy for money, now he's the new Buffon

Champions League. Arsenal coach Arteta has to reach into his bag of tricks again against PSG

Champions LeagueArsenal coach Arteta has to reach into his bag of tricks again against PSG

Semi-final clash in the Champions League. Arsenal aim to make history - PSG set French record

Semi-final clash in the Champions LeagueArsenal aim to make history - PSG set French record

Season goal missed. FCZ boss Canepa:

Season goal missedFCZ boss Canepa: "It's not a disaster, we haven't been relegated"