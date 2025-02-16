  1. Residential Customers
Locked Winti coach After the telephone analysis on blue Sport, Uli Forte storms onto the Schützenwiese pitch

Luca Betschart

16.2.2025

Winterthur coach Uli Forte is suspended for the home game against YB, follows the match in the stands and, as an exception, does his break analysis for blue Sport. After the final whistle, there's no stopping him.

16.02.2025, 10:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Winterthur coach Uli Forte is suspended for the match against YB and watches his charges' strong performance from the stands.
  • During the break, Forte finds time to analyze the first half for blue Sport on the phone. After the surprise, there is no stopping the suspended coach.
"We should actually be leading. But we played very well. We switched to three defenders because YB are always very solid in attack and have a lot of players in the box. It's working very well so far," said Uli Forte about the break between Winterthur and YB. The suspended FCW coach is connected to the blue Sport half-time studio by telephone and, for once, does his analysis live on TV rather than in the dressing room.

"It's important that we have more composure on the ball. We mustn't lose the ball too quickly, otherwise YB's pressure will be too great," says Forte and emphasizes: "We mustn't attack too high, because the YB players are waiting for the spaces behind the defence. We can't allow that to happen."

Did his players listen? At least the team from Winterthur built on their strong performance after the break - and actually pulled off the surprise thanks to joker Matteo Di Giusto. The 24-year-old scored the winning goal just two minutes after coming on as a substitute, sending the Schützenwiese into raptures and ensuring that even his suspended coach was left speechless after the final whistle.

The joker scores. Di Giusto makes the Schützenwiese shake - Winterthur beats YB

The highlights of the game

Quotes from the game

