Six days after Spain's World Cup triumph, the new Super League season kicks off on Saturday. Following Thun's sensational championship win, much remains to be seen. Basel and the Young Boys are looking to return to the top.

After a disappointing season, the Young Boys (Darian Males, above) are looking to bounce back in the new season. Will Thun (Michael Heule) struggle after its sensational championship win?

In addition to FCB and YB, other traditional clubs are set to make a fresh start. FC Vaduz—perceived in this country as rather staid—is returning as an old acquaintance, replacing the colorful FC Winterthur. Here’s an overview in seven points.

Thun's Drop Height

A year ago, FC Thun was considered a candidate for relegation; today, it is the Swiss champion and is currently vying for a spot in the Champions League. The Swiss league has never seen a more surprising champion.

In light of significant departures and a tight financial situation despite the team’s on-field success, the outlook for the Bernese Oberland team in the coming year is precarious. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli is gone, as are several key players, including Leonardo Bertone, Elmin Rastoder, and Ethan Meichtry. With Gian-Luca Privitelli at the helm, the new coach has taken over a team that must now navigate very different expectations following its recent run of success. Will the team manage to carry that momentum forward, or will reality catch up with the supposed underdog once again? The stakes are high.

Basel and YB Under Pressure to Perform

The league's two financial heavyweights have had a season to forget. Basel finished only fifth, while Young Boys disappointed by finishing sixth. Nevertheless, both teams are banking on continuity on the bench.

Despite a mixed first half of the season, Stephan Lichtsteiner has been given the chance in Basel to lead the team back into the top tier. Gerardo Seoane continues to enjoy the club’s confidence in Bern, even though the team has stagnated after an initial upswing following his return last October. Both clubs have reshuffled their rosters in key positions or are still in the process of doing so. Given their potential, YB and Basel are feeling the most pressure.

Bookmakers therefore see Basel as the top title contender, just ahead of Young Boys. Thun, Lugano, and St. Gallen follow behind them.

St. Gallen, Lugano, and Sion are banking on continuity

Last season is a prime example of how a calm and patient approach tends to pay off: Four teams that prioritized consistency—Thun (1st), St. Gallen (2nd), Lugano (3rd), and Sion (4th)—finished in the top spots.

St. Gallen is entering the season with a lot of confidence as the cup champion and league runner-up. After a disappointing start a year ago and a marked improvement as the season progressed, Lugano seems ready to take the next step toward becoming a championship contender. The team’s first full season in the new stadium could give them an extra boost.

Sion, too, is taking an approach that is unusually low-key by Valais standards. Instead of constant upheaval, the club is now focusing on continuity—a strategy that has already brought success to Thun, Lugano, and St. Gallen. Accordingly, it’s hardly surprising that these four clubs, along with Basel and YB, are among the broader group of favorites.

Zurich's New Beginnings

It's not just Basel and YB that are looking for a fresh start. The (former) Zurich heavyweights are also hoping for better times.

At FC Zurich, Marcel Koller—who has been around the block—is expected to restore calm and stability as an experienced and proven coach following the turmoil under the now-fired sporting director Milos Malenovic. The Grasshoppers are pinning their hopes on the new ownership.

The Bridge Football Group, based in the Netherlands, promises a long-term development strategy and aims to avoid the mistakes made by its Chinese and American predecessors. After several years of battling relegation, greater stability alone would already be a step forward.

Lucerne's Near-Vacuum

It’s difficult to gauge FC Lucerne’s current level of play ahead of the season opener. Following Mario Frick’s departure, Jörg “Udo” Portmann has taken over as head coach. At the same time, the club must make up for the loss of goalie Pascal Loretz. Until shortly before the start of the season, the professional roster included only one goalkeeper—Raphael Radtke (24), a former FCL junior signed from Schaffhausen—an unusual situation just a few days before the season began. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the Central Swiss club filled the gap by signing 22-year-old Albanian international Simon Simoni.

Vaduz instead of Winterthur

With Winterthur's relegation, the league has lost a colorful addition—a club that has won over many fans in recent years with its unconventional style and unique atmosphere. Replacing it is FC Vaduz, which is returning to the Challenge League after five years.

The team from Liechtenstein brings a wealth of experience with veterans Nicolas Hasler (35, captain), Denis Simani (34), Benjamin Büchel (37), Dominik Schwizer (30), and newcomer Dejan Sorgic (36). Emotionally, they’re likely to generate less enthusiasm among many neutral fans than Winterthur.