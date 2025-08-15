Set to fire Liverpool to a 21st league title and the sole record championship in England: Florian Wirtz. IMAGO/Visionhaus

The Premier League kicks off again on Friday. The clubs spent more than two billion euros on new professionals. Florian Wirtz and Liverpool FC are among the main attractions - a lot of new players are coming from the Bundesliga.

More than two billion euros have already flowed into the Premier League's transfer monopoly - and the biggest price tag has been put on Germany's footballer of the year. When the ball starts rolling again on Friday in the world's most expensive league, Florian Wirtz will be one of the new main attractions. However, the new Liverpool FC star is putting aside the fact that he could become the new record transfer in the history of the league with a possible final transfer fee of 150 million euros.

"I want to play football. It doesn't matter how much money the clubs have paid each other," says Wirtz, who opens the season with the English champions against AFC Bournemouth on Friday evening. "The big challenge is to win the title again. I hope I can make the team better," said the ex-Leverkusen man.

Liverpool have invested like never before in order to defend their title. Almost 300 million euros were invested in new players. In addition to Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt (80 million euros), Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong (40 million euros) and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth (47 million euros) were among those who joined. But that is by no means the end of the story.

According to media reports, Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and Giovanni Leoni from Parma are on the verge of further strengthening the Reds' back line and the king transfer from Newcastle is also in the pipeline: Star striker Alexander Isak wants to move to Liverpool before the end of the transfer window. Cost: 150 million euros.

A completely crazy summer of transfers at the English champions. Liverpool coach Arne Slot comments: "If you don't develop, if you always do the same thing, people will find answers to your style. That already happened to some extent last season."

Many transfers from the Bundesliga

The competition did not hold back either. Club world champions Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Arsenal FC and Manchester City each reached sums in the region of 200 million euros during their shopping spree. More than 2.3 billion euros have already been spent this summer. The Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A and the Spanish Primera División did not even reach this amount together. The record of €2.81 billion from 2023 is sure to fall in England by the deadline day at the end of August.

But the money is also available. From this summer, the Premier League will collect €1.95 billion per season in TV revenue, which is almost twice as much as the German Bundesliga. On top of this comes over two billion from foreign marketing. By comparison, the Bundesliga only generates a good 217 million euros in this area.

Figures that coincide with the assessment of former Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn. "When I talk to people anywhere in the world, they don't see a big difference between the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. The Premier League and La Liga stand out clearly," Kahn told Kicker.

Accordingly, as in previous years, the Premier League helped itself to the Bundesliga in abundance. The search is on for the new Erling Haaland. It could be Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenian goalscorer from RB Leipzig was worth up to 90 million euros to Manchester United with possible bonus payments. Chelsea lured young star Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund to London for 65 million euros and are also said to have Leipzig's Xavi Simons on their shopping list.

Man City and Arsenal as the biggest challengers?

And who will become champions? The experts Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer are once again backing Liverpool. At the Super Cup at the weekend, the calculation did not work out, as the Reds were thwarted on penalties by outsiders Crystal Palace with successful coach Oliver Glasner.

At former champions Manchester City, the question arises as to who can replace Kevin De Bruyne. Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyon) and Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan) have been brought in. Arsenal FC also remain a title contender and have made sensible additions, including Martin Zubimendi (San Sebastián/70 million) and Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon/65 million).

Chelsea FC is hoping that the millions spent in recent years will finally pay off in terms of success, and the triumph at the Club World Cup was a good start. However, the example of Man United in recent years has shown that transfers worth millions do not guarantee success.

Billionaire club boss Jim Ratcliffe sees the club as a global brand like Coca-Cola or Apple. In footballing terms, however, the club finished 15th in the table last season and was far from the top. A new trio of strikers for more than 200 million euros with Sesko, ex-Sion professional Matheus Cunha (75 million) and Bryan Mbeumo (75 million) should change this.

