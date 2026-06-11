Both sides described the agreement as “groundbreaking.” Under the agreement, player representatives will have a greater say in changes to the transfer system and observer status on the FIFA Council. Additionally, a $20 million player fund is planned. In return, legal action against FIFA will be dropped.

The agreement, which is valid until December 2031, officially recognizes FIFPRO as the global association of professional players. The union will be represented on the various committees of the world governing body in the future. Changes to the global transfer system or to the prescribed rest periods will require a collective agreement in the future. One specific measure concerns players with an annual salary of up to 150,000 euros: in the case of international transfers, they will receive a five percent share of the transfer fee.

Through this cooperation, FIFA and FIFPRO are moving significantly closer together following conflicts—some of them heated—particularly regarding the issue of overwork among professionals and transfer rules. FIFPRO has thus committed to the international match calendar and supports rules that require clubs to release players for international matches. In addition, the union is withdrawing from all ongoing legal disputes with FIFA and calling on its national member associations to distance themselves from the multi-billion-euro class-action lawsuit filed by the Dutch foundation “Justice for Players” (JfP).