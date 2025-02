Eseosa Aigbogun will not be available for the women's national team on Tuesday in Norway Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will be without Eseosa Aigbogun for their second Nations League match against Norway in Stavanger on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Swiss Football Association announced on Saturday, the AS Roma defender has been ruled out due to muscular complaints. She will be replaced by Aurélie Csillag from FC Basel.

Aigbogun did not play in Friday evening's goalless draw against Iceland at the Letzigrund in Zurich.