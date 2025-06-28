World soccer star Aitana Bonmati is currently unavailable to Spain. Keystone

Spain's star player is likely to miss the start of the European Championship. The diagnosis sounds frightening - but the coach has hope.

DPA dpa

Spanish women's football is worried about world player Aitana Bonmati just before the start of the European Championship. The 27-year-old midfielder was admitted to hospital in Madrid with viral meningitis. National coach Montse Tomé announced after the 3:1 in a test match against Japan that Bonmati had felt ill and had a fever. A test then revealed the diagnosis of meningitis.

Spain's national team travels to Switzerland for the European Championship on Sunday. "Aitana is a very important player for us and we will be waiting for her," said Tomé.

Bonmati remains in hospital for the time being

The coach explained that she was authorized by Bonmati to announce the diagnosis. "The word is scary, but the doctor tells me that she is under control. She will stay in hospital and we don't know for how long," said Tomé.

The 27-year-old herself posted a picture from her hospital bed with a bicep emoji on her Instagram account on Friday. It is currently unclear whether the attacking midfielder will be present at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on Thursday when Spain face Portugal at the European Championships. Other opponents in the preliminary round are Belgium and Italy. It is possible that the attacker will rejoin the team for these matches.

Aitana Bonmati is currently in hospital with an inflammation of the meninges. Image: Instagram, @aitanambonmati

Bonmati was crowned world player of the year in 2023 and 2024 and won the World Cup title with Spain in 2023. She won the Champions League three times with FC Barcelona.

You might also be interested in this