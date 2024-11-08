Riots broke out on the sidelines of the soccer match in Amsterdam. Picture: dpa

A demonstration at the stadium before an Israeli football club's visit to Ajax is banned. But Amsterdam still experiences a turbulent night - with ugly scenes after the game. Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to have the Israeli fans flown out.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before and after the Europa League football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, violent clashes broke out in several places in the center of the Dutch capital.

According to the Amsterdam TV station AT5, demonstrators threw chairs at Maccabi fans. The mobile police forces shielded the Israelis and escorted them to their hotels.

Following the incidents, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes to be sent to the Netherlands to fly the football fans out, the office of the head of government announced on the X news platform. Show more

Violent clashes broke out between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli fans following the football match between Dutch first division team Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League. According to the police, there were riots in several places in the center of the Dutch capital - although it was not specified which side was responsible for the violence. A total of 57 people were provisionally arrested on Thursday evening. The police did not initially say whether this also involved football fans. Ajax had won the game 5:0.

According to the Amsterdam TV station AT5, demonstrators threw chairs at Maccabi fans. The mobile police forces shielded the Israelis and escorted them to their hotels.

City council banned demonstration in front of stadium

In the afternoon, there were also clashes between Israeli football fans and security forces in the city center. According to police reports, around ten people were arrested for disturbing public order and the illegal possession of fireworks.

There had already been isolated clashes near the stadium in the south-east of the city before the match. According to the police, around 200 demonstrators tried to get to the venue. The city council had previously banned a demonstration directly in front of the Johan Cruijff Arena and designated another location nearby for the rally. However, according to the police, the mobile forces kept the demonstrators away from the stadium.

Israel sends planes

Following the incidents, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes to be sent to the Netherlands to fly the football fans out, the head of government's office announced on the X news platform. "Prime Minister Netanyahu takes the terrible incident very seriously and calls on the Dutch government and security forces to take strong and swift action against the rioters and ensure the safety of our citizens."

Israeli politicians reacted with outrage, some even spoke of a "pogrom".

The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens.



The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 8, 2024

Videos from the department

dpa