Netherlands Ajax sacks coach Heitinga after four months

SDA

6.11.2025 - 17:44

John Heitinga failed to meet expectations in Amsterdam
John Heitinga failed to meet expectations in Amsterdam
Keystone

Ajax Amsterdam have reacted to the disappointing results of recent weeks by dismissing coach John Heitinga, who was only appointed in the summer. This was announced by the club.

Keystone-SDA

06.11.2025, 17:44

Under the 42-year-old former international, the traditional Dutch club has primarily disappointed in the European Cup. In the Champions League, Ajax are bottom of the table after four defeats and a goal difference of 1:14 after the first four match days. On Wednesday, they lost 3-0 at home to Galatasaray.

The Amsterdam side are already eight points behind the leading duo of Feyenoord Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven in fourth place in the Honors Division. Heitinga was hired on a two-year contract until the summer of 2027 to make up for last season's recklessly forfeited league title.

Erik ten Hag, who Bayer Leverkusen parted ways with early in the season, is being discussed as his successor. Fred Grim will coach the team on an interim basis.

