The Europa League highlights Ajax shiver their way through in a short-handed defeat - spectacle in Norway

SDA

20.2.2025 - 23:47

Ajax Amsterdam have to work hard to earn their place in the last 16 of the Europa League. The Dutch side only brought the Belgians of Union Saint Gilloise to their knees in extra time.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2025, 23:47

20.02.2025, 23:55

The starting position for Ajax would actually have been promising, as they had won the first leg 2:0 away from home. But the cushion quickly melted away. After a quarter of an hour, Kevin Mac Allister scored for the Belgians, and after 28 minutes a penalty from Promise David completely wiped out the deficit from the first leg. And because Davy Klaassen had previously been sent off for a handball, the game finally seemed to be tipping in the favor of the underdogs.

But he was not to score again and Kenneth Taylor put Ajax back on course with an early penalty in extra time. It should be enough to see Francesco Farioli's team through to the next round.

Spectacle in Norway

Thanks in part to two goals from the outstanding Paulo Dybala, AS Roma beat Porto 4:3 on aggregate. And Bodö/Glimt experienced a highly spectacular match against Twente. Three goals were scored in stoppage time. Brice Wembangomo seemed to have sent the Norwegians through to the next round with his goal to make it 3:1 in the 94th minute, but the Dutch had an answer at the ready. Sem Steijn saved his team in the 96th minute to send the game into extra time. However, Twente ran out of steam in extra time. Bodö/Glimt scored twice to advance to the round of 16.

More highlights from the Europa League

