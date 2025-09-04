Akanji and Rieder switch at the last minute - Gallery Manuel Akanji talks about his move from Manchester City to Inter Milan Image: Keystone Fabian Rieder is looking forward to the new challenge at FC Augsburg Image: Keystone Akanji and Rieder switch at the last minute - Gallery Manuel Akanji talks about his move from Manchester City to Inter Milan Image: Keystone Fabian Rieder is looking forward to the new challenge at FC Augsburg Image: Keystone

One goes from England to Italy, the other from France to Germany. National team players Manuel Akanji and Fabian Rieder talk about their chaotic start to the week.

The first football shirt is one you never forget. For Manuel Akanji, it was the black and blue striped shirt of Inter Milan with the shirt number 32 of Christian Vieri. The Swiss central defender has therefore come full circle with his transfer. "Inter was always my favorite team in Italy," said Akanji at the press conference in Horben, where the national team is staying during the short preparation for the first World Cup qualifiers. "My primary goal was to continue playing at the highest European level."

Akanji has done just that over the past seven years at Borussia Dortmund and then Manchester City. He has matured into one of the best defenders ever. None other than coach Pep Guardiola counted on the services of the former Winterthur junior. Until he no longer did. Before this season, he explained to Akanji that he had an oversupply with six central defenders and that Akanji was no longer at the top of the hierarchy. So the Swiss had to look around. Akanji received offer after offer, but he waited for the one that really convinced him. "My advisor was already getting a bit nervous."

The loan deal with Inter only came about on the last day of the international transfer window. It remains to be seen whether the option to buy will be exercised in a year's time. For now, the only thing Akanji can say is: "I'm looking forward to the new challenge." The 30-year-old is aware that he will have to fight for a place there too. His advantage: the Nerazzurri usually play with three central defenders. They form the chain in front of goalkeeper Yann Sommer, which means the two will play together at club level for the first time. There was barely any overlap in Basel.

Rieder, the Germany fan

In contrast to Akanji, Fabian Rieder did not have the same pressure to find a new team. The 23-year-old from Bern was in the starting eleven for Rennes' first two league games and had good prospects of taking on a more important role. However, after his loan to Stuttgart last season, he was desperate to return to Germany. The mentality of the people and the style of football would simply suit him better there, explains Rieder. "I've followed the Bundesliga from a young age, it's simply the greatest thing for me."

With the move to FC Augsburg, his wish also came true on "Deadline Day". The midfielder's happiness is written all over his face. However, two years after leaving YB, he is now under pressure to perform. Many had expected him to mature into a top player abroad. But in Rennes he was slowed down by injury, among other things, and in Stuttgart, after an appealing start in the second half of the season, they hardly relied on him anymore.

The versatility that characterizes Rieder is sometimes also a curse. He can be deployed on the side or in the center, in both defensive and offensive roles. This also makes him valuable as a substitute. But that should not happen in Augsburg. Coach Sandro Wagner has shown him in many discussions what he intends to do with him, says Rieder. "He also put a lot of pressure on the club to sign me. Those are really good prospects for me."

Focus nevertheless aligned

Due to the transfer negotiations, Rieder joined the national team a little later. Akanji was briefly with the team, then traveled on to Milan for the final signing and returned on the second day. For both players, as well as for Breel Embolo, who also transferred from Monaco to Rennes on Monday, the start of the all-important move was somewhat chaotic, but ended well for everyone - at least for the time being.

National coach Murat Yakin had already remarked in advance that it was unfavorable that the international transfer deadline coincided with the international match phase. However, the players disagree when asked whether their focus has been disrupted by their last-minute transfers. "We know that we have to be ready from the first minute in this qualifying campaign," says Akanji. "With only six games, you can't afford to slip up." Rieder also says that everyone is aware that the campaign will be anything but a walk in the park.

From Manchester and Rennes via Basel and Horben to Milan and Augsburg: with the new opportunities that have arisen at club level, Akanji and Rieder can certainly play freely.