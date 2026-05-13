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Lazio defeated Akanji and Sommer also cup winners with Inter

SDA

13.5.2026 - 23:11

Cristian Chivu wins the double in his first season as coach of Inter Milan
Cristian Chivu wins the double in his first season as coach of Inter Milan
Keystone

The celebrations continue for Inter Milan and Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer. Ten days after winning the league title, the Nerazzurri are also celebrating in the cup final.

Keystone-SDA

13.05.2026, 23:11

13.05.2026, 23:36

Inter won the cup final against Lazio Rome 2:0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, securing the Coppa Italia for the tenth time in the club's history.

An own goal by Adam Marusic just under a quarter of an hour into the game led to Lazio's defeat. Lautaro Martinez (35) made it 2:0 for Milan before the break.

Yann Sommer had to give way to his deputy Josep Martinez in goal for Inter, as he has done throughout the cup season. Manuel Akanji, on the other hand, played in the center of defense for the Italian champions.

This is Inter's third double in the club's history. The last time the Milanese achieved this feat was 16 years ago.

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