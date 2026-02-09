Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

The Swiss national team goalie and his Borussia can thank the aluminum in Wolfsburg. Twice in the closing stages, the goal rattled the crossbar - Kobel would have had no chance on both occasions. In the end, it was enough for a narrow 2:1 victory. Kobel had one hand on the goal, but was unable to prevent the strike from point-blank range.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Misses his new club against Hamburg with an adductor injury.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach draw 1-1 at home against Bayer Leverkusen. It's an unspectacular game, which speaks in favor of Elvedi, who does a good job in defense and doesn't create much tension. He is not to blame for the curious own goal scored by team-mate Sander.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Had to sit on the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat in Freiburg.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Has been No. 2 behind Janis Blaswich since his loan to Leverkusen - and accordingly sits on the bench in the 1-1 draw against his home club Gladbach.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Recently played over 90 minutes twice in a row. Unfortunately, Frankfurt suffered a 3:1 defeat on both occasions. Perhaps that's why he'll be back on the bench for the away game against Union Berlin. At least Amenda was allowed on the pitch for a short spell from the 90th minute. The two goals in the 1:1 draw had already been scored by then.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The Urs Fischer express train continues to speed towards relegation in Mainz. Widmer played on the right flank for 90 minutes in the 2-0 win. He is not directly involved in the goals. Thanks to the three-pointer, Mainz are already in 13th place after 21 rounds.

Urs Fischer has all but eliminated Mainz's relegation worries. KEYSTONE

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder only makes a brief appearance against Mainz. He came on for the final offensive after conceding the second goal in the 81st minute. By then, however, the visitors had already run out of steam.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is also missing from Augsburg's starting line-up, but moves into the back three at the break. He does a good job so far. In the end, it was a second penalty that decided the game for Mainz. Zesiger is merely a spectator at the foul.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The defender is ill and misses the 2-1 defeat against St. Pauli.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Starts at number 10 against Bremen and shines in the 13th minute with the important ball win directly before the 1-0 winning goal. Then, despite the win, it turned bitter for the Swiss: in the 52nd minute, he was the victim of a VAR penalty. Referee Aytekin decides on red instead of yellow after assessing the images. It's one of those questionable decisions where the "offender" can't do much about the situation. Opponent Deman rushes into the scene at great speed, slips and places his calf directly under Manzambi's supporting leg. He kicks off and catches the Belgian with an open sole. No intent, no loss of control by the Swiss player. Red nonetheless.

Shortly before this snapshot, Manzambi stands on his opponent's lower leg and is sent off. KEYSTONE

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Seems to have secured a regular place in the second half of the season and is allowed to play the full distance for the third time in the new year. He makes no mistakes at right-back and plays to nil.

HSV Miro Muheim

Played as usual in the 2-0 win in Heidenheim and scored zero. He is not directly involved in the goals. FCB's Otele, who is Muheim's new team-mate, manages an assist.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Still waiting to make an appearance after his thigh injury. Cologne lose 1:2 against Leipzig.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The national team captain continues to miss the Black Cats with an ankle injury. And that against the big opponents of all teams. They suffered a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal and will host reigning champions Liverpool FC on Wednesday.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is also injured at the moment. Newcastle lost 3-2 to Brentford, their third Premier League defeat in a row.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Elland Road boiled over in the 30th minute when he casually slotted home from a central position to make it 2-0. It is the preliminary decision in the all-important 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest, who are also in danger of relegation. It is Okafor's third goal of the season. Shortly before, he missed a good chance to make it 1-0. He finished in the 82nd minute.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Things look less rosy on the losing side. Ndoye has to start on the bench. He came on in the 67th minute with the score at 0-3 and was unable to make a decisive impact. Forest are only three points away from the relegation zone.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter roll over Sassuolo and win 5-0, with Sommer keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time in the last five games and the 12th time this season. Thanks to their 19th win of the season, Inter are already eight points clear at the top of the Serie A table with one more game to play.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji is also on the pitch for 90 minutes in his 24th Serie A game. The international star not only impresses defensively, but also gets involved up front. In the 53rd minute, he headed home a corner to make it 4:0 - his first goal for Inter Milan.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna play Parma short-handed from the 18th minute onwards. It's a hard day's work for Freuler in defensive midfield. And the fight was not rewarded: Parma scored in the 95th minute to win 1-0.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Gets no minutes on the pitch.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Due to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games being held at the San Siro on Friday, AC Milan's home match against Como has been postponed. It will be rescheduled for February 18.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari also gets a break because of this.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa drew 0-0 at Hellas Verona. Aebischer played through and repeatedly created a lot of danger with his corners, but his team-mates were unable to convert any of the crosses.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Missing against Sassuolo through injury.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Played on the right flank in the 1-0 win at Bologna. It is already the 20th Serie A appearance for the 19-year-old from Lucerne, who has long since established himself in his debut season in Italy. He was yellow-carded in the 49th minute.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Garcia joined Sassuolo on loan from Marseille at the beginning of February. He got his first minutes of action since November in the 5-0 defeat against Inter. However, the game went in the wrong direction.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Gets another 90-minute start after his comeback last week. Betis Sevilla win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid to consolidate their place in the top five. Rodriguez put in a composed performance, but the key moments were not on his side.

Valencia Eray Cömert

New year, new chance. Having previously only started once in 20 La Liga games, Cömert makes his third consecutive appearance in the starting line-up against Real Madrid. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old was unable to prevent the 2-0 defeat. At 0:1, he is tunneled while trying to block the shot. At 0:2, he was unable to prevent the cross to Mbappé.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic was also given a start against the Whites. In the 71st minute, he created the home team's most dangerous chance with a cross from the right - unfortunately his team-mate Beltran was unable to convert. Ugrinic is off in the 81st minute. Watch the highlights in the video.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow is substituted against Mallorca in the 63rd minute and is involved when his side equalize shortly before the end to make it 1-1.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is missing with a thigh injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Keeps his third clean sheet in a row in the 0-0 draw against Nice.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria leads Monaco at center-back against Nice and ensures that Köhn doesn't have much to do in goal.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Played 90 minutes against Lens, but was unable to make a big impact. Rennes lose 3-1 at the Ligue 1 surprise team.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

After ten games without defeat, Lorient lose again. A 2-0 defeat at Brest. Mvogo was not without mistakes. He was unable to clear a cross properly before the 0:1 and had to take responsibility for at least this goal. He had no chance at 0:2.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Le Havre beat Strasbourg 2-1, with Mambimbi getting no minutes on the pitch.