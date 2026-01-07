Manuel Akanji fights for a 2-0 away win with Inter Milan against Parma Keystone

Inter Milan consolidate their top position in Serie A with their sixth win in a row. Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji won the duel with Parma's Sascha Britschgi 2-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Federico Dimarco's goal in the 42nd minute, Inter had to wait until deep into stoppage time before substitute Marcus Thuram made the difference with his second goal. All three Swiss players were on the pitch for the full distance. Inter are now four points clear of their city rivals in the table. AC Milan will host Genoa on Thursday.

In Bologna, Remo Freuler was back in the starting line-up for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in November. However, the match against Atalanta Bergamo did not go as planned for the Swiss international. Bologna lost 2-0 and Freuler was substituted in the 72nd minute.

Fiorentina narrowly missed out on a third win in the last four rounds against Lazio Roma. The Viola conceded a penalty in the 95th minute to draw 2-2. Simon Sohm once again watched from the bench.