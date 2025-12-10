Liverpool win against Inter thanks to a late VAR penalty - much to the annoyance of Manuel Akanji. The Swiss defender criticizes the penalty decision and calls for cleverness in crucial games.

In the Champions League top match at Inter Milan, Liverpool won 1:0 late on. Substitute Florian Wirtz was pulled by the shirt of Inter's Alessandro Bastoni in the penalty area shortly before the end, and German referee Felix Zwayer decided to award a penalty after reviewing the video footage. Dominik Szoboszlai converted the penalty in the 88th minute to score the winner.

"We were the better team today. We should never have lost this game and shouldn't come away from it with zero points," said Manuel Akanji.

The Nati player believes that many "soft penalties" are awarded in the Champions League in particular, including for handball and similar offenses. "Sometimes I've seen penalties where the ball has touched the foot first and then the hand. For me, that's never a penalty," emphasized the defender.

The situation against the Reds is also one of the softest penalties he has ever seen. "When the VAR looks at it in slow motion, it looks worse than it actually is - shirts are often pulled in the game - not every shirt pull is a penalty," said the 30-year-old with annoyance.

At the same time, the Swiss also accepts that Bastoni's action was unfortunate: "We have to be clever when the player runs away from goal. So we shouldn't give the referee the opportunity to give a penalty there. We can't afford to make mistakes like that."

Reif defends Wirtz: "Must let himself fall like that"

For former referee Urs Meier, on the other hand, the case is "quite clear", even if the referee should have seen the penalty. "Florian Wirtz wants to get away and is clearly held. It's not just holding his shirt, it's a clear restraint," was his verdict.

Marcel Reif does not want to accept the accusation that Wirtz was acting: "Of course he has to point out that he is being held like that. I'm also a big supporter of fair play. But if Bastoni pulls so long, Wirtz has to let himself go and make it clear that it was a foul." If he doesn't do that, there might not be a penalty, Reif explains.

Reif gets much more into a rage during the break when the disallowed opening goal (32') by Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is analyzed. It takes the VAR four minutes and fifty seconds to come to the (correct) decision. "For me, it's a scandal," said Reif, annoyed by the lengthy VAR check.

In the end, all of Inter's lamentations were to no avail: after a commanding start with four wins (Ajax, Slavia Prague, Union Saint-Gilloise and Kairat), they suffered two defeats against Atlético Madrid and Liverpool. With Arsenal (home) and Dortmund (away), the Nerazzurri also have two big chunks waiting for them.

"In these big games, small details make all the difference. We saw that against Atlético at a corner kick, where we didn't do our job properly," explained Akanji, adding: "Today I can't put all the blame on the referee ... It's also our responsibility to do the right thing on the pitch and we didn't do that. We have to be smarter in these situations, especially against teams like this."