For the second time in his career, Manuel Akanji led the Swiss national team onto the pitch as captain. His verdict on the goalless test match in Norway was positive.

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It was a good feeling, says Akanji when asked about the reunion with Erling Haaland. Until last September, when Akanji was loaned out to Inter, the two were teammates. Now they led their respective teams onto the pitch together as captains - a role that neither of them normally play. Granit Xhaka was missing for Switzerland and Martin Ödegaard for Norway.

The fact that defender Akanji was more satisfied in the end than striker Haaland is obvious with a 0-0 draw. "It wasn't easy to play on this pitch, but I think we made the best of it," said the 30-year-old, who, like six of his team-mates, was substituted at the break. The team tried to find playful solutions despite the bumpy surface and mostly managed to do so.

The switch from a back four to a back three was a success, said Akanji. "The system change worked well." Only a few goals were conceded against the offensively strong Norwegians. His "new" defensive colleague Denis Zakaria, who has recently been used more in defense at the club but is actually a trained midfielder, received a lot of praise: "Denis was a great support with and without the ball. He is very strong in tackles, but can also carry the ball forward when spaces open up." It has been shown that this formation could also be a real option at the World Cup.

Akanji also drew a positive overall conclusion from both games, even though Switzerland remained winless. In the duels with two very strong opponents, it was less about the result and more about testing different variations. "All the players should get the chance to prove themselves before the important tournament. The important thing now is for everyone to stay fit and perform well at their clubs - and then we'll have strong competition in the summer."

Akanji is looking forward with confidence and anticipation to May 25, when the national team next gathers again to prepare for the World Cup with a week of training in St. Gallen.

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