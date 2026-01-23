At the World Cup in North America, the Swiss national team is impressing as a unit. However, three players—Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, and Dan Ndoye—are standing out from the crowd.

Taurus

Gregor Kobel

By this World Cup tournament at the latest, he has stepped out of the shadow of his predecessor, Yann Sommer. Gregor Kobel had his moment of glory against Colombia when he stopped Cucho Hernández’s attempt in the penalty shootout. The 28-year-old still has room for improvement with the ball at his feet, but otherwise he always exudes great confidence.

DEFENSE

Manuel Akanji

His miss just over a minute into the opening match against Qatar remains the only cause for concern. Manuel Akanji is once again the leader of the defense and also shines as a playmaker. The 30-year-old is indispensable to the national team, even if he’s likely no longer in the running as a penalty kick taker after missing his third consecutive attempt.

Nico Elvedi

At the European Championship in Germany two years ago, Nico Elvedi didn’t play a single minute. Later, he was briefly left off the national team roster. It was a wake-up call for the 29-year-old, who hired a fitness trainer and changed his eating habits. It was an investment that paid off: Elvedi excelled in one-on-one situations and had an outstanding tournament overall.

Luca Jaquez

He was surprisingly selected to play right back in the final group stage match against Canada. After a slow start, Luca Jaquez performed well in the role and initiated attacks in front of both goals. A muscle injury prevented him from playing in further matches.

Miro Muheim

Miro Muheim’s first major tournament with the national team begins with an unfortunate own goal against Qatar. After sitting out due to injury, he comes off the bench in both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. He plays with passion, but doesn’t always look confident on the field.

Ricardo Rodriguez

How does he do it? Ricardo Rodriguez has played in a major tournament every two years since 2014, and not only does he look just as he did twelve years ago, but he also consistently delivers. The only sign that the left back is slowly getting older: he was substituted three times. Thanks to his performances, he shouldn’t have any trouble finding a new club.

Silvan Widmer

He probably had higher hopes for the World Cup. Silvan Widmer, who was the starting right back during qualifying, lost his starting spot to Denis Zakaria—a natural midfielder—as the tournament progressed. He came on as a substitute four times, but in that limited time, he was unable to make a strong case for more playing time.

Denis Zakaria

Before the tournament, he notes that he feels most comfortable in central midfield but wants to help the team wherever he’s deployed. No sooner said than done: Denis Zakaria takes the field as a right back in the opening match and returns to that role in the knockout stage. He performs so well in that role that he’s quickly nicknamed “Denis Alves.” It’s quite possible that he’ll remain in that position on the national team for the time being.

MIDFIELD

Michel Aebischer

He seems to be playing a key role at the start of the tournament, just as he did at the 2024 European Championship, and puts in a strong performance against Qatar. But then Michel Aebischer had to give way to the outstanding Johan Manzambi and, on top of that, suffered a muscle injury during the knockout stage that forced him to sit out the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

Remo Freuler

The team’s oldest player covers the most ground during the tournament. His style of play is rather unassuming, but Remo Freuler closes down space defensively with his runs and repeatedly makes an impact offensively with good ideas. He initially hints at retirement, but after the final game, he announces in a TV interview that his journey with the national team is not yet over. His future with his club remains uncertain.

Ardon Jashari

After a brief appearance in the group stage, Ardon Jashari is expected to make up for Johan Manzambi's absence in the Round of 16. He is substituted out again at halftime. The 23-year-old still needs to find his place on the team.

Johan Manzambi

It’s been his tournament for a while now. Johan Manzambi shines as a substitute in the second group stage match and is a fixture in the number 10 position from then on. The youngest member of the team also impressed in the following matches, racking up a total of three goals and two assists. It was all the more disappointing that he suffered an injury in training before the Round of 16 and was therefore forced to sit out the quarterfinals as well. He is expected to become the most expensive Swiss transfer of all time this summer.

Fabian Rieder

Due to an injury sustained at the start of the tournament and Johan Manzambi’s strong performance, he is playing a smaller role than he did at the European Championship two years ago. Fabian Rieder impresses with his defensive play, but on offense he often lacks the necessary punch or that spark of creativity. He’s also been unlucky on set pieces.

Djibril Sow

The trained center forward has been deployed on the wing several times at the World Cup. Considering that this isn’t his natural position, Djibril Sow has performed his duties admirably, though without any real sparkle. Even after 56 appearances, he is still waiting for his first goal with the national team.

Granit Xhaka

On the field, for once, the captain isn’t always at his best. Because word has gotten around that Granit Xhaka is the heart and engine of the Swiss national team, the playmaker is often closely marked. As a result, he makes more mistakes than usual. This makes him all the more important as a driving force. Although his criticism at the start of the tournament sparked a debate about communication within the team, he subsequently proved himself to be the undisputed leader. He became the first Swiss player to reach the 150-cap mark and showed his emotional side after the team’s historic advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

STORM

Zeki Amdouni

He missed virtually the entire season with his club due to injury and therefore couldn't expect much playing time on the national team either. Zeki Amdouni did, however, come off the bench four times and confidently converted his attempt in the penalty shootout against Colombia.

Breel Embolo

His ejection against Argentina—after receiving a yellow-red card for diving—overshadowed what was otherwise a good tournament. Breel Embolo, who arrived late at the training camp in San Diego due to visa issues, scored two goals, provided two assists, and drew a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He’s good at holding up the ball and distributing it, but as the lone striker, he also has to take a lot of hits. In the quarterfinal, he left the field in tears.

Dan Ndoye

He faced criticism early in the tournament for missing so many scoring opportunities. But once the knockout stage began, Dan Ndoye really came into his own. The player from Vaud often left his opponents in the dust with his speed, scored two goals, and also impressed on defense with his tackling.

Ruben Vargas

He fought his way back into the starting lineup with a goal and an assist in the second group stage match. Ruben Vargas had a strong tournament, but unfortunately suffered an injury just before the round of 16. He came on as a substitute, kept his cool during the decisive penalty kick, and sent Switzerland to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

Eray Cömert, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten, and Noah Okafor played for less than 45 minutes. Aurèle Amenda, Yvon Mvogo, and Marvin Keller did not play.