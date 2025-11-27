On Wednesday evening, the Champions League really gets going. Here are selected scenes that you must have seen as a football fan.

Tobias Benz

Akanji is shot down heavily

Inter concede a last-minute defeat against Atlético Madrid. The defeat was more than just a slap in the face for Manuel Akanji, who took a hammer shot to the head in the second half.

The evening of goalkeeping blunders

It was not an evening for the goalkeepers. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer doesn't look good at all for Arsenal's third goal when he stands far too far in front of goal and can't get to the ball. It was the last goal and the decider of the game.

And Neuer is not the only keeper to make a mistake. Pafos goalkeeper Neofytos Michail also made a serious mistake against Monaco ...

... as did Copenhagen goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski, who gifted Kairat Almaty a goal. Nevertheless, the Danes win 3:2 in the end.

Van Dijk with a curious handball

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, would like to be goalkeeper for a change - that's what he thought in the opening stages of the game between Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven. With a curious handball, the Dutchman concedes a penalty against his compatriots - in the end, Liverpool go down 4-1.

Salisu unluckily scores in his own goal

For a long time, it looked like Monaco would win against Pafos, but shortly before the end, the underdogs actually equalized - thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Monaco's Salisu.