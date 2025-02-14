  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Setback for national team defender Akanji out until the end of April with adductor injury

SDA

14.2.2025 - 15:23

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé (right) asks Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji (sitting on the ground) how he is.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé (right) asks Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji (sitting on the ground) how he is.
Picture: Keystone

Manuel Akanji will not be available to his club Manchester City and the Swiss national team until the end of April.

Keystone-SDA

14.02.2025, 15:23

14.02.2025, 16:25

The defender suffered an adductor injury on Tuesday evening in the Champions League match against Real Madrid (2:3). As the club confirmed, Akanji's injury turned out to be more serious than initially thought after examinations.

Akanji will "undergo surgery on Saturday and will be out for eight to ten weeks", coach Pep Guardiola said of the 29-year-old Swiss, who has played 30 competitive games for Manchester City this season. In the past two years, the defender has played a key role in the two league titles and the Champions League win in 2023.

Akanji is also certain to miss Switzerland's test matches against Northern Ireland (March 21 in Belfast) and Luxembourg (March 25 in St. Gallen) due to the muscle injury.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Lugano sporting director Pelzer explains. Why Shaqiri couldn't take off in Chicago

Lugano sporting director Pelzer explainsWhy Shaqiri couldn't take off in Chicago

Before the thrilling clash against Leverkusen. Bayern extend Musiala:

Before the thrilling clash against LeverkusenBayern extend Musiala: "People go to the stadium because of Jamal"

Big names ahead of Mendy. They came to Switzerland as world champions - and this is how they delivered

Big names ahead of MendyThey came to Switzerland as world champions - and this is how they delivered

Eight yellow cards, one sending off. Roma coach Ranieri berates referee:

Eight yellow cards, one sending offRoma coach Ranieri berates referee: "It was a bullfight"

Europa League. The 5 most beautiful goals in the video - which is your favorite?

Europa LeagueThe 5 most beautiful goals in the video - which is your favorite?