Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé (right) asks Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji (sitting on the ground) how he is. Picture: Keystone

Manuel Akanji will not be available to his club Manchester City and the Swiss national team until the end of April.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defender suffered an adductor injury on Tuesday evening in the Champions League match against Real Madrid (2:3). As the club confirmed, Akanji's injury turned out to be more serious than initially thought after examinations.

Akanji will "undergo surgery on Saturday and will be out for eight to ten weeks", coach Pep Guardiola said of the 29-year-old Swiss, who has played 30 competitive games for Manchester City this season. In the past two years, the defender has played a key role in the two league titles and the Champions League win in 2023.

Akanji is also certain to miss Switzerland's test matches against Northern Ireland (March 21 in Belfast) and Luxembourg (March 25 in St. Gallen) due to the muscle injury.

PEP 💬 (On Manuel Akanji) He has surgery on Saturday. Eight to 10 weeks out. pic.twitter.com/ufZQ6yPTJY — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2025

Videos from the department