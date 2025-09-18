  1. Residential Customers
Criticism followed by a brilliant performance Akanji thanks Sommer: "If it goes in, then ..."

Patrick Lämmle

18.9.2025

Yann Sommer was hardly challenged against Ajax, but he was there at the decisive moment. With a strong save, he prevents Inter from falling behind. Manuel Akanji also praised him for this.

18.09.2025, 06:50

18.09.2025, 07:12

In the 40th minute, Yann Sommer, who had recently come under heavy criticism, prevented Ajax from taking the lead with a brilliant save. Marcus Thuram scored on the counter-attack to make it 1:0.

"He could become a problem"Italian press lambasts Yann Sommer after defeat

After the game, Manuel Akanji was also asked about the save: "If it goes in, then it's 1-0 to them and we're away here, that's not easy. It was an important save for Yann and he helped us a lot in that situation and we're very happy for him."

