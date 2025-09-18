Yann Sommer was hardly challenged against Ajax, but he was there at the decisive moment. With a strong save, he prevents Inter from falling behind. Manuel Akanji also praised him for this.

Patrick Lämmle

In the 40th minute, Yann Sommer, who had recently come under heavy criticism, prevented Ajax from taking the lead with a brilliant save. Marcus Thuram scored on the counter-attack to make it 1:0.

After the game, Manuel Akanji was also asked about the save: "If it goes in, then it's 1-0 to them and we're away here, that's not easy. It was an important save for Yann and he helped us a lot in that situation and we're very happy for him."