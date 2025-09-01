The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today, Monday. Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France until 8.00 pm. We'll keep you up to date here.
- Alvyn Sanches from Lausanne to YB
Akanji to Inter Milan
According to transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano, Manuel Akanji is moving to Inter. The international defender still had a contract with Man City until 2027. The Nerazzurri will pay a loan fee of two million euros including a purchase clause of 15 million euros, which applies under certain conditions.
Kolo Muani to Tottenham instead of Juventus
Randal Kolo Muani is apparently leaving PSG after all. The striker, whose move to Juventus fell through at short notice, is expected to be unveiled as a new signing at Tottenham today. The Frenchman will be loaned out by Spurs until the summer of 2026.
Bayern's offensive search: New rumors about Jackson
FC Bayern Munich's complicated search for attacking reinforcements is coming to a head shortly before the transfer deadline this evening. According to reports, the transfer of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC is not completely off the table after all. Another name has also emerged: Franculino from Danish Europa League participant FC Midtjylland.
The desired loan of Jackson already seemed to have fallen through. However, as reported by Sky and others, talks are still ongoing. The Senegalese had traveled to Munich for a medical check on Saturday before the Londoners vetoed the transfer. Bayern appeared to back out of the deal.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, Chelsea are working on a return for Marc Guiu, who is on loan to Sunderland. This in turn could clear the way for the 24-year-old Jackson to join Bayern after all.
Franculino or Lookman?
According to the Danish portal "bold.dk", the German record champions are also said to have made an offer for Franculino for a loan with a subsequent option to buy. However, the 21-year-old's club have been rebuffed for the time being, according to reports.
Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl has been instructed by the supervisory board to seek a loan. The fact that they no longer want to sign a player permanently, at least this summer, is apparently becoming an increasing problem for Munich in the hectic final transfer phase.
According to "The Athletic" and Sky, Bayern have also proposed a loan with purchase option for former Bundesliga professional Ademola Lookman to Italian Champions League starters Atalanta Bergamo. However, Atalanta are said to only want to sell the 27-year-old Nigerian, once under contract with RB Leipzig, outright or loan him out with an obligation to buy.
Now it's fixed: Alvyn Sanches moves to YB
Reinforcement for the Young Boys: Swiss international Alvyn Sanches is joining YB on a four-year contract.
The 22-year-old was named the best player in the Brack Super League last season. In March, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture during his first appearance for the Swiss national team. He is now on his way back.
Embolo move to Rennes in danger of falling through
L'Équipe first reported that Monaco and Rennes had reached an agreement over the transfer of Embolo. But now comes another report from the French sports paper that turns everything on its head. It says: "The transfer appears to have been put on hold for the time being."
Alexis Sánchez to Sevilla
The 36-year-old Alexis Sánchez is moving from Udinese Calcio to Sevilla FC. At least that's according to Fabrizio Romano, who has already given his "here we go".
Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa
English winger Jadon Sancho is set to join Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United. However, the official announcement is still pending.
Newcastle continue to splash the cash
After Nick Woltemade, Newcastle United are set to bring in another expensive new signing: Yoanne Wissa from Brentford is set to join the team with Swiss Fabian Schär for around 55 million pounds.
ManCity bring in world goalkeeper
Gianluigi Donnarumma is apparently moving from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City. The transfer is said to be as good as done, with the medical check scheduled for this afternoon. Long-serving City goalkeeper Ederson, on the other hand, is moving to Fenerbahce in Turkey.
Leverkusen sacks Erik ten Hag
The Bayer Leverkusen chapter is quickly coming to an end for Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is dismissed after just two Bundesliga games.
Mvogo extends his contract with Lorient
Mvogo moved from RB Leipzig to FC Lorient in 2022, with whom he was relegated to Ligue 2 last year. After his contract expired in the summer, the 31-year-old was left without a club. Now, however, the club from the north-west of France has announced that Mvogo has signed a new two-year contract.
Puertas to Werder Bremen?
As the portal "Deichstube.de" reports, Cameron Puertas is on the verge of moving to Werder Bremen. The Spaniard with Swiss roots is currently still under contract with Al-Qadsiah FC in Saudi Arabia and is to be loaned to Bremen for a year. Puertes played in Switzerland until January 2022 before moving to Saudi Arabia via Union Saint-Gilloise.
Zhegrova and Openda to Juve
Juventus Turin have apparently struck twice on the transfer market. Loïs Openda is set to arrive from RB Leipzig for just over 40 million euros. Juventus had been interested in PSG's Randal Kolo Muani for a long time, but now the Belgian striker Openda appears to be on the way.
The Bianconeri are also upgrading on the wings: Edon Zhegrova arrives from Lille for around 20 million euros. The Kosovan played for FC Basel in Switzerland from 2019 to 2022.
Embolo to Rennes? Rieder to Augsburg?
According to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe ", Breel Embolo is on the verge of a move to Rennes. The Nati striker no longer plays a role at Monaco and is now likely to move to Rennes one year before his contract expires.
Rennes currently have another Swiss national team player on their books: Fabian Rieder, who is back after his loan to VfB Stuttgart. However, the midfielder is likely to move himself, as the German football magazine "Kicker " reports that Augsburg are interested in him.
Isak about to move to Liverpool
According to media reports, Alexander Isak's record transfer to Liverpool FC will still go through on the final day of the transfer window. After weeks of negotiations, the English champions have agreed a transfer fee of around 150 million euros with Newcastle United, as reported by the portal "The Athletic", Sky Sports News and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, among others.
This would make the 25-year-old Swede the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. According to media reports, Liverpool had already paid Bayer Leverkusen 125 million euros, excluding bonuses, as a fixed transfer fee for German international Florian Wirtz this summer.
Isak will complete his medical today and then sign a six-year contract, according to reports. The transfer window also closes in England today, Monday.
There has been a lot of hype surrounding Isak's transfer recently. The goalscorer was desperate to join Liverpool and increased the pressure on Newcastle with his behavior and statements. "The truth is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time," the former Borussia Dortmund professional wrote on Instagram. "If promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue." Then a separation is the best thing.
A replacement is already there: Nick Woltemade
The club rejected Isak's claims in an official statement. At the same time, however, Newcastle were also looking for a replacement for the attacker - and found one at VfB Stuttgart. International Nick Woltemade, who moved to the Magpies for up to 90 million euros last Saturday, is set to replace Isak in sporting terms.
Isak moved to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in Spain three years ago. He had previously failed to make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund at a young age. Last season, he was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 23 goals and played a key role in Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.