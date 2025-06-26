  1. Residential Customers
Club World Cup Akanji wins group with Manchester City

SDA

26.6.2025 - 23:03

Erling Haaland scores after coming on as a substitute
Keystone

Manchester City advance to the knockout phase of the Club World Cup as group winners with a 5-2 victory over Juventus Turin - and thus probably avoid a round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.

Keystone-SDA

26.06.2025, 23:03

26.06.2025, 23:12

The decisive clash for first place in Group G was a one-sided affair in front of 65,194 spectators in Orlando. Although Manchester City, with the Swiss Manuel Akanji in defense, had to concede a 1:1 equalizer after eleven minutes, Juventus Turin put themselves in trouble again a quarter of an hour later with an own goal from Pierre Kalulu.

After the break, the English side pulled away to 5-1 thanks to goals from Erling Haaland (52') and Phil Foden (69') and a superb long-range strike from Savinho (75'), before Dusan Vlahovic scored for the Italians to make it 5-2.

Thanks to their third win in three matches, Manchester City will not face the winner of Group H in the round of 16, which will be decided between Real Madrid and Salzburg in a direct duel on Friday night. The Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal also still have a chance of progressing to the knockout phase in this group.

